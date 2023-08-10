NEW YORK – Pete Alonso launched yet another homer against the Chicago Cubs, and Jeff McNeil hit a tiebreaking shot that sent the New York Mets to a 4-3 victory Wednesday night.
With the bases loaded in the ninth inning, Phil Bickford struck out No. 3 batter Ian Happ to save it for New York.
It was a costly defeat for Chicago, locked in a crowded National League playoff race. The Cubs lost for just the sixth time in 22 games and fell 2 1/2 games behind first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.
Christopher Morel and Seiya Suzuki homered for the Chicago, bunched with several teams fighting for the league’s final wild card.
Jonathan Araúz added an RBI single and the Mets got strong work from their shaky bullpen to take two of three games from the Cubs, who won their previous six series.
Bickford entered with two on in the ninth and earned his second major league save — first for the Mets since being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash at last week’s trade deadline. After a sacrifice bunt by pinch-hitter Nick Madrigal advanced two runners, Bickford threw a called third strike past Morel.
A walk to Nico Hoerner loaded the bases before Bickford fanned Happ.
Grant Hartwig (4-1) worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of David Peterson.
Morel hit Peterson’s first pitch to left field for his third career leadoff homer and first this season. Suzuki, who finished a double shy of the cycle, tripled in the second and scored on a passed ball.
Alonso tied it in the fourth with a two-run homer off starter Kyle Hendricks. Alonso had four home runs and 10 RBI in the series, giving him 15 homers and 34 RBI in 27 career games against the Cubs.
MARLINS 5, REDS 4: In Cincinnati, Josh Bell became the first Miami player to homer from both sides of the plate in a game and drove in four runs, Bryan De La Cruz hit the go-ahead shot in the ninth and the Marlins rallied late to beat Cincinnati.
Trailing 4-1, Bell hit a game-tying three-run home run in the eighth inning before De La Cruz led off the ninth by going the opposite way to right against Alexis Diaz. Bell gave the Marlins a 1-0 lead with a second-inning solo shot. Graham Ashcraft pitched seven innings, Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered and drove in three for the Reds, who have lost eight of their last nine.
American
ASTROS 8, ORIOLES 2: In Baltimore, Kyle Tucker homered for the second straight night to give Houston an early lead, and the Astros added four runs in the eighth inning of a win over Baltimore. Austin Hays went deep for Baltimore.
TIGERS 9, TWINS 5: In Detroit, Spencer Torkelson homered twice and Detroit had 17 hits in a win over Minnesota. Miguel Cabrera went 3-for-4, giving him 3,145 career hits and moving him past Robin Yount into sole possession of 19th place on the career list.
BLUEJAYS 1, GUARDIANS 0: In Cleveland, George Springer homered in the first inning and Kevin Gausman struck out six in a combined six-hitter, helping Toronto beat Cleveland.
Springer belted a 393-foot shot on the 13th pitch of his at-bat against Logan Allen. Gausman worked seven innings, scattering four hits and increasing his AL-leading strikeout total to 183.
WHITE SOX 9, YANKEES 2: In Chicago, Mike Clevinger pitched six strong innings, Elvis Andrus drove in three and Chicago beat New York for its fourth win in five games. Yoan Moncada doubled twice and scored one run while Yasmani Grandal had two hits with an RBI and a run.