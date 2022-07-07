MILWAUKEE – P.J. Higgins has learned how to stay ready when he isn’t getting consistent playing time.
The Cubs’ backup catcher and first baseman delivered a tiebreaking two-out double off three-time All-Star Josh Hader in Chicago’s 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.
“I’ve just got to mentally prepare myself, do what I need to do in the cage and just kind of prepare myself that way versus playing every day,” Higgins said. “That’s my role. I’ve accepted it. I’m all about it.
Chicago took two of three at Milwaukee as the Cubs continue recovering from their June swoon.
The Cubs lost 10 straight games last month to fall to 23-40, but they’ve gone 11-8 since and have won each of their last four series.
“Just good quality baseball,” manager David Ross said. “Good pitching in close games and guys executing when they need to.”
After Brewers starter Corbin Burnes threw seven shutout innings, the Cubs broke through against Milwaukee’s bullpen by scoring in each of the last two frames.
Patrick Wisdom led off the ninth by walking on four straight pitches and stole second one out later. Higgins brought home Wisdom by sending Hader’s 1-1 slider just inside the right-field line.
“Probably the execution of it was bad,” Hader said. “It was just up in the zone. (He was) able to get the barrel to it.”
Hader (0-2) has a 1.63 ERA but gave up a run in each of his two appearances in this series.
METS 8, REDS 3: In Cincinnati, Brandon Nimmo’s three-run homer capped a five-run 10th inning and New York came from behind late to beat Cincinnati. Starling Marte grounded an RBI double over third base off Hunter Strickland with one out in the ninth, scoring Nimmo from first to tie the game at 3. Dominic Smith’s double off Dauri Moreta drove home pinch-runner Ender Inciarte from second base with the go-ahead run in the 10th. James McCann delivered an RBI single before Nimmo went deep. Pete Alonso went 4 for 5 with a double. Nimmo had three hits and scored three times.
American
TIGERS 8, GUARDIANS 2: In Detroit, Miguel Cabrera had three RBI to help Detroit beat Cleveland.
It was Detroit’s first four-game sweep of Cleveland since 2013. Cabrera also moved past Dave Winfield into a tie for 17th with Rafael Palmeiro on baseball’s all-time RBI list at 1,835.
WHITE SOX 9, TWINS 8: In Chicago, Andrew Vaughn tied the game with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Leury Garcia hit a game-ending single in the 10th to give Chicago a victory over Minnesota. The White Sox trailed five times in the game and tied it each time before taking their first and only lead in extra innings to avoid a three-game sweep.
RAYS 7, RED SOX 1: In Boston, Corey Kluber worked six scoreless innings and Tampa Bay beat Boston.
Fort Wayne native Kevin Kiermaier had a run-scoring double for the Rays.