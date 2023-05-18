DETROIT – Rich Hill gave up one hit in six innings, Austin Hedges drove in three runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled to an 8-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.
The 43-year-old Hill (4-3), the oldest active player in the majors, gave up an infield single to Matt Vierling and two walks while striking out seven. A trio of relievers completed the shutout as Pittsburgh won for just the third time in 15 games.
“All the credit goes to (catcher Hedges) and the game he called,” Hill said. “I just followed his lead and executed pitches. That was it. I always talk about how the ball comes out of my hand. Today certainly was a day that it came out the way I wanted it to.”
Hill recorded 56 strikes on 84 pitches.
“It was a start we needed against an all right-handed lineup with some good hitters,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “I thought it was his best curveball he’s had all year. It kept them off-balance and he did a good job executing his fastball to both sides. He got some funky swings today.”
Vierling’s hit proved to be all the Tigers could muster as their batters struck out 14 times.
In contrast, the Pirates had their highest scoring output since piling up 16 runs against Washington on April 29. They scored only 22 runs in their previous 14 games.
“That was a game we needed offensively,” Shelton said.
Rodolfo Castro homered and knocked in two runs, while Bryan Reynolds contributed three hits and scored two runs.
National
ROCKIES 11, REDS 6: In Denver, Elias Díaz drove in three runs and Kris Bryant, Jurickson Profar and Brenton Doyle each had two RBI in a two-inning, 11-run burst that helped Colorado erase a five-run deficit and beat Cincinnati. T
he Rockies sent 19 batters to the plate and recorded 10 hits while scoring five times in the fifth and six more in the sixth. Doyle’s two-run triple put Colorado ahead to stay in its 11th win in 16 games.
Reds starter Graham Ashcraft was charged with seven runs and 10 hits in five-plus innings. Backup catcher Luke Maile homered and drove in two runs as the Reds built an early lead before collapsing as they finished a 2-4 trip.
American
BLUE JAYS 3, YANKEES 0: In Toronto, Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and Toronto beat New York.
Whit Merrifield reached on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s error to begin the bottom of the 10th as automatic runner Cavan Biggio advanced from second to third. Alejandro Kirk grounded out to shortstop before Jansen followed with his game-winning drive to left.
WHITE SOX 7, GUARDIANS 2: In Chicago, Jake Burger and Gavin Sheets both homered for the second straight game, leading Chicago past Cleveland. The White Sox have posted consecutive victories against Cleveland and won for the third time in four games. Andrew Vaughn also went deep for the White Sox. Mike Clevinger tossed six-plus effective innings to beat Cleveland, his original team, for the first time.