CINCINNATI – Will Benson hit a three-run homer, and the Cincinnati Reds snapped San Francisco’s seven-game win streak with a 3-2 victory over the Giants on Wednesday night.
Graham Ashcraft pitched into the seventh as Cincinnati stopped a six-game slide that dropped the Reds into second in the NL Central, trailing Milwaukee. It was a season-worst skid for Cincinnati.
“We needed it,” Reds manager David Bell said. “(Ashcraft) came through with a good start. He had really good stuff. I think the key was getting out of a couple jams. There were some good plays, but Graham made good pitches. He did his job for sure.”
The Reds (51-46) had four hits. They had been 0-9 when they finished with four or fewer hits.
Blake Sabol homered for San Francisco, and Ross Stripling pitched six innings of three-run ball. The Giants (54-42) are chasing the Dodgers in the NL West.
Ashcraft (5-7) departed after Sabol led off the seventh with his 11th homer to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 3-2.
Ashcraft allowed five hits, struck out three and walked two, continuing his turnaround after a rough stretch. The right-hander improved to 2-1 with a 1.82 ERA in his last four starts.
Ian Gibaut, Lucas Sims and Alexis Díaz each pitched an inning in relief, and Díaz struck out two in the ninth for his 27th save.
American
RANGERS 5, RAYS 1: In Arlington, Texas, Leody Taveras and Jonah Heim homered as AL West-leading Texas stretched its winning streak to six games with a win over the slumping Tampa Bay. Taveras snapped an 0-for-12 slide when he homered on the first pitch of the third inning against Zack Littell. Heim hit a three-run shot in the eighth.
TIGERS 3, ROYALS 2: In Kansas City, Missouri, Eduardo Rodriguez allowed two runs and four hits over seven dominant innings, and Miguel Cabrera drove in the go-ahead run, as Detroit held on to beat Kansas City. Jason Foley worked the eighth before Alex Lange earned his 16th save.
National
CUBS 8, NATIONALS 3: In Chicago, Nico Hoerner capped Chicago’s five-run eighth inning with his first career grand slam, helping the Cubs beat lowly Washington. Mike Tauchman also homered and drove in three runs as Chicago earned its second straight win after losing the opener of the three-game series
Interleague
PIRATES 7, GUARDIANS 5: In Pittsburgh, Ji Man Choi and Jared Triolo hit two-run singles in a five-run seventh inning helped by an overturned call, and Pittsburgh rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Cleveland and stop a five-game skid.
ORIOLES 8, DODGERS 5: In Baltimore, Baltimore moved past Tampa Bay and into the AL East lead for the first time this season, beating Los Angeles behind three RBI from Ramón Urías to avoid what would have been their first time getting swept in 14 months. Gunnar Henderson homered and scored three runs and Urías doubled twice for the Orioles (58-37)
METS 5, WHITE SOX 1: In New York, Justin Verlander pitched eight vintage innings and rookie Brett Baty homered as New York beat Chicago. Baty contributed an RBI groundout during a four-run fourth and turned in a couple of fine defensive plays at third base.