NEW YORK – Francisco Lindor scored three times, tying a franchise record by scoring a run in 13 consecutive games, and the New York Mets breezed to their sixth straight win, 10-2 over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.
Lindor finished 2 for 3 with a walk and a two-run single in the second inning that increased his RBI total to 82, matching Jose Reyes in 2006 for the most by a Mets shortstop. Lindor reached the mark in his 111th game, 42 fewer than Reyes played that year.
His run-scoring streak is the longest in the majors this season and matched David Wright (July 13-29, 2008) for the longest in Mets history.
Taijuan Walker (10-3) pitched six solid innings to reach double-digit wins for the first time since he went 11-8 for Seattle in 2015. Trade-deadline addition Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs, Tyler Naquin homered and Pete Alonso had three hits for the NL East-leading Mets.
New York has the second-best record in the majors (73-39) and outscored Cincinnati 21-5 in the three-game sweep. The Mets have won every game by three runs or more during their six-game run.
T.J. Zeuch (0-1) lost his Reds debut, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in four innings. Zeuch, who grew up about half an hour from Cincinnati, is the 57th player to appear in a game for the Reds this season, tying the team record set in 2003.
National
CUBS 4, NATIONALS 2: At Chicago, Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent Chicago to the victory.
Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to earn just their second win in 51 games in which they trailed entering the seventh.
PADRES 13, GIANTS 7: At San Diego, Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth and Austin Nola’s two-run homer capped a seven-run rally – all with two outs – that carried San Diego to a wild win.
The Padres fell behind 4-0, surged ahead 6-4 after Manny Machado’s two-run double ignited a six-run rally in the third and then fell behind 7-6 in the sixth. But the Padres came through with another big rally in the bottom of the sixth, the second time they batted around in the game.
San Diego now heads to Washington, where Soto and Josh Bell will face their old team.
American
MARINERS 4, YANKEES 3: At Seattle, Carlos Santana snapped an 0-for-17 streak with a go-ahead two-run homer during a three-run seventh inning as Seattle rallied past New York.
Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 45th homer of the season for the Yankees, who have lost eight of 10.
Thanks to two tense, one-run victories, Seattle took two of three from New York for the second straight week.