ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Rays won their 12th straight game to start the season, one short of the major league record, as Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer in a 9-7 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.
The 1987 Milwaukee Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves both opened 13-0, tying for the best mark in big league history. Tampa Bay’s 12-game winning streak matches the team record set in June 2004.
The Rays can tie the record today when they face the Red Sox again at 1:10 p.m.
Taj Bradley (1-0) won his major league debut for the Rays. The 22-year-old right-hander, recalled from Triple-A Durham when Zach Eflin went on the injured list, allowed three runs and struck out eight over five innings.
Arozarena made it 3-0 with an opposite-field homer off Chris Sale (1-1) in the first. Tampa Bay leads the majors with 30 home runs and has outscored opponents 92-27.
Rafael Devers, who had been hitless in 10 at-bats with six strikeouts in the series, pulled Boston to 8-7 on a three-run homer off Colin Poche in the seventh.
Arozarena’s sacrifice fly made it 9-7 in the eighth.
TWINS 3, WHITE SOX 1: In Minneapolis, Sonny Gray threw five scoreless innings in a third strong start to open the season for Minnesota and outdueled Lucas Giolito to beat Chicago. The
Twins won their third series out of four behind another sharp performance from a rotation that ranks second in the majors in ERA. Gray is 2-0 with a 0.53 ERA. Giolito gave up one run in six innings and dropped to 0-1. Gray pitched through an upper respiratory virus. Twins shortstop Kyle Farmer was hit in the face by a pitch from Giolito and is scheduled for oral surgery.
YANKEES 4, GUARDIANS 3: In Cleveland, Oswaldo Cabrera hit a tiebreaking, two-out double in the ninth inning off Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase and New York survived a nerve-racking finish for a win over the Guardians.
Yankees closer Clay Holmes loaded the bases in the ninth on a hit batter and two walks before striking out Amed Rosario. The series finale included Yankees manager Aaron Boone being ejected in the first inning following a play, and second-base umpire Larry Vanover getting struck in the face by a relay throw in the fifth.
National
BRAVES 5, REDS 4: In Atlanta, Eddie Rosario led off the eighth inning with a tie-breaking home run and Atlanta beat Cincinnati to sweep the three-game series and extend the Reds’ frustrations in close games.
Rosario’s first homer of the season landed in the Braves’ bullpen behind the centerfield wall, breaking a 4-4 tie. Buck Farmer gave up the homer as the Reds fell to 0-5 in one-run games, including each of the three losses in Atlanta. Reds right-hander Hunter Greene allowed three runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks in six innings.
Spencer Strider recorded nine strikeouts for the third straight start but allowed three runs in five innings for Atlanta.