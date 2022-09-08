SEATTLE – Scott Servais spent a majority of his pregame time on Wednesday lauding his Seattle Mariners for the work they have done to be a good defensive ballclub this season.
And then the Mariners promptly went out and committed three errors in a 9-6 loss to the Chicago White Sox.
“We play very clean baseball, for the most part,” the Seattle manager said. “You’re going to have rough days. Today was one of them. We made some mistakes, and it wasn’t just one. We made a couple different ones that hurt us in this ballgame.”
Eloy Jiménez drove in three runs with a homer and double, Chicago took advantage of each of Seattle’s three errors. The Mariners began the day with the fewest errors of any team in baseball, then ended up allowing six unearned runs to the White Sox.
“We kind of let this one slip away. Again, we’re not going to harp on it too long. We have an off day tomorrow, we got to let it go,” Servais said.
The White Sox took two of three in the series and stayed on the heels of Cleveland and Minnesota in the crowded AL Central race.
It looked early like it would be a series loss for the White Sox as Seattle starter Luis Castillo tied an American League record by striking out the first seven batters to start the game.
But Castillo made a mistake giving up Jiménez’s two-out home run in the fourth inning, and watched Chicago rally for four runs in the sixth.
RAYS 1, RED SOX 0: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Yonny Chirinos pitched three spotless innings in relief to win his first major league outing in two years, leading Tampa Bay past Boston. Taylor Walls drove in the only run with an infield single in the fifth, and the Rays won for the eighth time in nine games.
BLUE JAYS 4, ORIOLES 1: In Baltimore, Alek Manoah retired 22 of his final 23 hitters in an impressive eight-inning performance, and Toronto beat Baltimore.
YANKEES 5, TWINS 4: In New York, Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 55th home run in the only blemish of Louie Varland’s otherwise outstanding big league debut, Oswaldo Cabrera’s single capped a two-run 12th and New York beat Minnesota in the opener of a doubleheader.
Judge homered for the fourth straight game. He set the Yankees record for right-handed hitters by surpassing the 54 homers hit by Alex Rodriguez in 2007.
Varland, a 24-year-old right-hander, gave up three hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts.
The Yankees clinched their 30th consecutive winning season.
National
METS 10-5, PIRATES 0-1: In Pittsburgh, Jacob deGrom threw seven dominant innings and New York routed Pittsburgh to complete a doubleheader sweep.
DeGrom (5-1) struck out eight and walked one while permitting three hits, all singles. New York rode seven strong innings from Chris Bassitt to win the opener.