CINCINNATI – Stuart Fairchild and Matt McLain hit two-run homers in the fourth inning and Cincinnati handed Cleveland’s Noah Syndergaard his first loss in 10 career starts against the Reds with a 7-2 victory over the Guardians on Wednesday night.
TJ Friedl had three hits, scored three runs and made two spectacular catches in center field to back rookie left-hander Andrew Abbott (8-3) and help the Reds split the two-game Ohio Cup series. They are due to play Sept. 26-27 in Cleveland.
“Friedl was a huge factor,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “He scored three and took away two. He was all over the place tonight.
The sloppy Guardians committed a season-high four errors.
Abbott (8-3) didn’t walk anybody while giving up six hits and two runs with five strikeouts in five innings.
Friedl saved Abbott a two-run homer when he leaped above the fence to rob Ramón Laureano and end the third. Friedl followed by flagging down Oscar Gonzalez’s drive one step before crashing into the wall to start the fourth.
“We practiced that today,” Friedl said. “We literally lined up in shallow right field and set up the machine. While the pitchers and infielders were doing (pitchers fielding practice), we were working on robbing home runs.”
CUBS 4, WHITE SOX 3: In Chicago, Christopher Morel hit a dramatic three-run homer off Gregory Santos in the ninth inning, and the Cubs beat the White Sox.
Cody Bellinger sparked the winning rally with a leadoff double, and Dansby Swanson walked before Morel drove a 1-2 pitch from Santos over the wall in right-center for his 19th homer. The Wrigley Field crowd of 40,869 cheered wildly as Morel sprinted around the bases with his arms out. He ripped off his jersey as he rounded third before he was surrounded by his teammates in a delirious mob at home plate.
ASTROS 12, MARLINS 5: In Miami, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick homered in the first inning, and Houston built a huge early lead and beat Miami.
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez hit his fourth career triple, and Mauricio Dubón had two hits and two RBI as Houston banged out 12 hits and took two of three games from Miami.
PHILLIES 9, BLUE JAYS 4: In Toronto, Bryce Harper hit two solo home runs, Aaron Nola pitched five innings to snap a four-start winless streak and Philadelphia won for the first time in four games by beating Toronto.
Jake Cave added a solo homer and Nick Castellanos had two hits and an RBI as the Phillies avoided a sweep in the two-game series north of the border.
BRAVES 2, YANKEES 0: In Atlanta, Charlie Morton recorded 10 strikeouts in six innings, Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer and Atlanta beat New York to complete a three-game sweep and give the struggling Yankees their first losing record of the season. New York fell to 60-61 with its fifth straight loss. The Yankees were outscored 18-3 in the sweep, capped by back-to-back shutouts.
American
TIGERS 8, TWINS 7: In Minnesota, Spencer Torkelson homered twice against Minnesota for the second time in a week, and Detroit survived a late scare.
Torkelson lifted Griffin Jax’s 1-1 sweeper into the left-field seats at Target Field to give the Tigers a 6-4 lead in the top of the seventh, giving the second-year first baseman his fourth career multi-homer game.
Jason Foley gave up back-to-back homers in the ninth, and Matt Wallner had a drive that was caught on the left-field warning track.