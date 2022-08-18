CLEVELAND – All-Star José Ramírez blooped a go-ahead, two-run double as the Cleveland Guardians scored six runs with two outs in the eighth inning, rallying for a 8-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.
Rookies Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez had RBI doubles, and Amed Rosario and Owen Miller added run-scoring singles in the eighth for the AL Central-leading Guardians. Cleveland trailed 4-1 in the sixth and 4-2 entering the eighth.
Andrew Chafin (0-3) struck out the first three batters in the inning, but tossed a wild pitch that allowed Luke Maile to reach and extend the frame. Cleveland then rattled off five straight hits and had seven consecutive men reach base.
Rosario greeted Alex Lange with a game-tying infield single that scored Myles Straw, and Ramírez followed with a soft fly that landed in front of left fielder Akil Baddoo. Kwan and Rosario scored to put the Guardians up 6-4.
Cleveland remained one game ahead of Minnesota in the division. Bryan Shaw (6-2) retired one batter for the win.
Willi Castro hit a solo homer and Victor Reyes and Eric Haase had RBI singles for Detroit, which has lost nine of its last 11 games and fired general manager Al Avila last week. Rookie Kerry Carpenter had a sacrifice fly for his fourth RBI in the four-game series.
Castro’s homer in the sixth extended Detroit’s lead to 4-1. Andrés Giménez scored on a passed ball in the bottom half to pull Cleveland within two. Gonzalez had two hits and two RBI, and Kwan and Andrés Giménez had two hits apiece.
BLUE JAYS 6, ORIOLES 1: In Toronto, George Springer broke a scoreless tie with a pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh inning, and Toronto beat Baltimore behind a stellar effort by Ross Stripling who carried a perfect game into the seventh inning.
Springer’s liner to center was career hit No. 1,000. Santiago Espinal followed Springer with a two-run double, and Alejandro Kirk capped the Blue Jays’ six-run seventh with another two-run double. Toronto won for the third time in 11 games.
National
CUBS 3, NATIONALS 2: In Washington, Yan Gomes hit a tie-breaking single in the seventh inning against his former team and Chicago beat Washington to win the three-game series.
Franmil Reyes smacked a leadoff double off Jake McGee in the seventh. McGee struck out the next two batters and right-hander Steve Cishek came on to face righty Gomes, who hit a soft liner to right, scoring Reyes.
REDS 1, PHILLIES 0: In Cincinnati, Jose Barrero hit a game-ending RBI single off Seranthony Domínguez with two out in the ninth inning, and Cincinnati beat Philadelphia.
Also, it was announced that Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto will have season-ending surgery on his left rotator cuff Friday, repairing a long-term injury. Votto, who turns 39 next month, says he got hurt when he got tangled up with a baserunner in 2015. He played through the injury, but it has gotten worse this year.