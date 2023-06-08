CINCINNATI – Elly De La Cruz hit a 458-foot drive for his first major league homer, and Will Benson hit a game-ending home run in the ninth – also his first big league homer – that lifted the Cincinnati Reds over Los Angeles 8-6 on Wednesday night and extended the Dodgers’ losing streak to a season-high four.
Benson’s homer off Evan Phillips (1-2) gave Cincinnati its second straight walk-off win and a three-game winning streak. Benson became the third Cincinnati player with a walk-off for his first home run after Jay Bruce on May 31, 2008, and Drew Stubbs on Aug. 20, 2009.
De La Cruz hit an 0-1 fastball from Noah Syndergaard in the first inning that left the bat at 114.8 mph and landed into the last rows of the right-field stands at Great American Ball Park. The two-run homer tied the score 2-2.
A day after making his big league debut, the 21-year-old switch-hitter had the second-hardest-hit home run by a player 21 or younger since Statcast started tracking in 2015, behind only Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at 115.9 mph on Aug. 21, 2020.
De La Cruz tripled on a curveball in the third as part of a 2 for 4 night, a drive that went to the wall in right-center on four hops. He reached third in 10.83 seconds, the fastest time in the major leagues this season, according to Statcast. It was the second-fastest since the start of the 2020 season behind 10.75 seconds for Arizona’s Corbin Carroll last Oct. 3.
Cincinnati overcame a 6-2 deficit in a four-run third on Jonathan India’s sacrifice fly, Spencer Steer’s RBI single and Tyler Stephenson’s two-run homer.
National
BRAVES 7, METS 5: At Atlanta, Michael Harris II hit a two-run, tiebreaking homer off Adam Ottavino in the eighth inning and Atlanta rallied to beat New York for its fourth straight victory.
The third-place Mets wasted a three-run lead for the second straight night. They have lost five straight for the first time since 2021 and at 30-32 dropped 71/2 games behind Atlanta in the NL East.
New York slugger Pete Alonso was hit on the left wrist by a 96 mph fastball from Charlie Morton in the first inning. The Mets said Alonso, who leads the major leagues with 22 homers, has a bruise and will get a CT scan today.
American
GUARDIANS 5, RED SOX 3: At Cleveland, Amed Rosario and Josh Naylor each had three hits and an RBI, Josh Bell drove in a run for the sixth consecutive game for Cleveland. Bell drove in a pair to give him eight RBIs during the streak that began May 28. Naylor had two singles and a double.
Emmanuel Clase worked a hitless ninth for his MLB-best 20th save.
Interleague
MARLINS 6, ROYALS 1: AT Miami, Luis Arraez singled twice to raise his major league-leading batting average to .403 and help Miami win its sixth straight. The consecutive three-game series sweeps over the Royals and Oakland Athletics are the first by the Marlins at home since winning six straight against Washington and Houston in 2008.