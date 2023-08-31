CHICAGO – Cody Bellinger drove in the tiebreaking run with a ricochet infield single in the eighth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat Milwaukee 3-2 on Wednesday to pull within three games of the first-place Brewers in the NL Central.
Bellinger’s sharply hit ball up the middle glanced off the right ankle of reliever Joel Payamps and to third baseman Andruw Monasterio. Bellinger beat out Monasterio’s throw, allowing Mike Tauchman to score from third. It was Chicago’s third and final hit of the game.
“I saw it kind of bounce toward third base and I just tried to beat the throw,” said Bellinger. “I didn’t know if there would be a play or not, so I just kind of put my head down and ran as fast I could.”
After dropping the first game of the series Monday, the Cubs came back to take the next two with solid pitching and defense. At 71-62, Chicago is a season-high nine games above .500.
Bellinger, with 18 RBIs in his last 12 games and a major league-leading 54 since July, has helped lead Chicago’s climb back into the playoff picture.
The Cubs are squarely in the wild card mix. As for the NL Central title?
“Obviously we believe the division is reachable,” Bellinger said. “We got a whole month left though and some really good teams, so we’ve just got to continue playing our game.”
Chicago ended Milwaukee’s nine-game winning streak Tuesday with a 1-0 win behind six solid innings from All-Star Justin Steele, followed by three innings of one-hit relief.
“We pitched, made plays when we had to and got a couple of key hits,” manager David Ross said.
Adbert Alzolay (2-4) got the final four outs for the win, despite hitting Mark Canha with bases loaded in the eighth to force in the tying run.
REDS 4, GIANTS 1: In San Francisco, Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered and drove in three runs in his first four-hit game in the majors, and Cincinnati beat the San Francisco to avoid a three-game sweep. Encarnacion-Strand, a Bay Area native, finished a triple shy of the cycle. Elly De La Cruz and Luke Maile each had two hits, and Hunter Greene outdueled Logan Webb.
American
WHITE SOX 10, ORIOLES 5: In Baltimore, Chicago hit three home runs off 13-game winner Kyle Gibson to rally from an early four-run deficit and beat Baltimore to avoid a three-game sweep.
Anthony Santander homered for the AL East-leading Orioles. Luis Robert Jr. hit his 35th home run in the third inning to put Chicago ahead for good. Andrew Vaughn and Óscar Colás also went deep for the White Sox.
GUARDIANS 5, TWINS 2, 10 inn.: In Minneapolis, Kole Calhoun hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning to cap Cleveland’s late comeback against Minnesota’s bullpen as the Guardians beat the Twins to trim their deficit in the AL Central to five games. Trevor Stephan struck out the side in the ninth for the win. Emmanuel Clase pitched a perfect 10th inning for his 36th save.