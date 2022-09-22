ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer, Lance McCullers Jr. pitched seven effective innngs and the AL West champion Houston Astros completed a three-game sweep by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 on Wednesday.
Houston second baseman Jose Altuve was hit on the left elbow by Corey Kluber’s pitch in the fifth and left one inning later with elbow discomfort. He was replaced by Mauricio Dubón.
Astros manager Dusty Baker said Altuve will probably miss the opener of a four-game series tonight at Baltimore to try and get ready for Friday.
“He’s going to be sore,” Baker said. “It got him below the pad, right on the elbow. Anybody who’s ever hit in their elbow knows how much that can hurt.”
The announced attendance for the series was 28,675, including 9,293 on Wednesday. The Rays have the major’s third lowest attendance this season overall despite entering the day in position to be the AL’s second wild card.
The Astros, 10-1 over their last 11 games, blanked Tampa Bay in the first two games of the series – 4-0 Monday and 5-0 Tuesday.
“Great sweep here,” McCullers said. “A great couple days of baseball.”
It the was Astros’ first sweep at Tropicana Field.
National
CUBS 4, MARLINS 3: In Miami, Ian Happ hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth and Chicago rallied to beat Miami Marlins.
Patrick Wisdom hit his 23rd homer for the Cubs. Down 3-1, the Cubs scored three in the eighth without a hit against Marlins relievers Steven Okert and Dylan Floro.
Keegan Thompson (10-5) pitched three scoreless innings of relief. Activated from the injured list earlier Wednesday, Thompson allowed one hit and struck out six.
NATIONALS 3, BRAVES 2: In Atlanta, Joey Meneses hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Jesse Chavez in the seventh inning, and Washington stopped Atlanta’s five-game winning streak.
Ronald Acuña Jr. drove in an early run and scored another for playoff-bound Atlanta, which had won 10 straight home games.
BREWERS 6, METS 0: In Milwaukee, pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau greeted Drew Smith with a grand slam in the pitcher’s return from two months on the injured list, and New York squandered a chance to boost its NL East lead with a loss to Milwaukee.
Willy Adames hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth. The Mets, already assured of at least a wild card, maintained a one-game NL East.
Interleague
PHILLIES 4, BLUE JAYS 3: In Philadelphia, Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally Philadelphia past Toronto. J.T. Realmuto homered for Philadelphia, which snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot.
YANKEES 14, PIRATES 2: In New York, Aaron Judge disappointed fans by staying stuck at 60 homers but doubled twice and scored on Oswaldo Cabrera’s first-inning grand slam that started New York’s rout of Pittsburgh.