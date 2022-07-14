CLEVELAND – Lucas Giolito pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning and the Chicago White Sox beat Cleveland 2-1 on Wednesday night after Guardians’ starter Aaron Civale exited after one inning because of a sore right wrist.
Giolito (6-5) yielded an unearned run in 6 1/3 innings and extended his dominance of Cleveland hitters. The right-hander is 5-1 with a 0.83 ERA in 10 starts against Cleveland since May 17, 2019.
Giolito’s strong outing, along with RBIs by José Abreu and Andrew Vaughn, helped the White Sox earn a split of the four-game series between the teams battling for second place in the AL Central Division.
Civale allowed two hits and threw 20 pitches in the scoreless first inning. Civale’s injury forced manager Terry Francona to use five relievers, one day after the teams played a doubleheader.
Eli Morgan and Enyel De Los Santos each pitched two scoreless innings, but the White Sox got on the board in the sixth inning, scoring two runs off Sam Hentges (2-2) in the sixth. A double by Abreu scored Yoán Moncada, who had drawn a leadoff walk. Vaughn followed with an RBI groundout.
Liam Hendriks pitched the ninth for his 18th save.
ROYALS 5, TIGERS 2: IN Kansas City, Missouri, Brady Singer won for the first time in over a month as Kansas City beat Detroit.
The Royals earned their first winning homestand since July last year. Singer repeatedly pitched out of trouble for his first victory since June 8.
National
METS 7, BRAVES 3: In Atlanta, Francisco Lindor led New York’s home-run barrage with a three-run shot, Chris Bassitt threw six strong innings and the Mets beat Atlanta.
Interleague
YANKEES 7, REDS 6, 10 inn.: In New York, DJ LeMahieu capped his 34th birthday by sliding across the plate on Alexis Díaz’s second straight wild pitch in the 10th inning, and New York rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Cincinnati and stop a three-game losing streak.
Luis Severino allowed three consecutive homers in a span of four pitches in the second inning as Cincinnati built a 4-0 lead, then left with right shoulder tightness. Cincinnati allowed five unearned runs.
BLUE JAYS 8, PHILLIES 2: In Toronto, Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of two-run home runs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also connected and Toronto beat Philadelphia to sweep a two-game series. Hernández homered off Zack Wheeler in the fourth and went deep off Bubby Rossman in the eighth for his 13th career multihomer game.
RAYS 4, RED SOX 1: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Shane McClanahan earned his 10th win and regained the major league lead in strikeouts during his final outing before the All-Star Game, pitching Tampa Bay past Boston. Taylor Walls homered for the Rays, who have won five straight against the Red Sox.