SAN DIEGO – Cal Quantrill of the Cleveland Guardians claimed it was no big deal facing his former team, the San Diego Padres.
Reminded how demonstrative he was after getting out of two big jams, he laughed and told the truth.
“Apparently I really did care a lot. It just felt important,” Quantill said after shutting down the Padres through seven brilliant innings in a 7-0 win Wednesday.
All-Star José Ramírez homered in consecutive at-bats and rookie Oscar Gonzalez connected again for the AL Central-leading Guardians, who knocked out Blake Snell in a five-run fourth.
Quantrill (10-5), who pitched for the TinCaps in 2016, was pitching at Petco Park for the first time since he was acquired by Cleveland in the nine-player trade that sent Mike Clevinger to San Diego at the deadline in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
The right-hander, taken by the Padres with the eighth pick overall in the 2016 draft, held San Diego scoreless while allowing just five hits and extricating himself from the two trouble spots he got into. He struck out six and walked one.
Quantrill allowed singles to Josh Bell and Kim Ha-seong opening the fifth, and then retired the next three batters, pumping his fist as he walked off the mound. The Padres loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh before Quantrill struck out Jorge Alfaro. He was more demonstrative that time, pumping his fist, practically going down on one knee, and then pumping his first twice more.
That was his last pitch. Bryan Shaw took over starting the eighth.
“I wanted that game to be clean,” Quantrill said. “I didn’t want to trail off. Finishing an inning is important as a starter. Giving Shaw, in this instance, the best chance to succeed, and that’s not with the bases loaded and two out, that’s with a fresh inning. That’s important.”
The Guardians swept the two-game set and won the season series 3-1.
American
WHITE SOX 5, ORIOLES 3: In Baltimore, Lucas Giolito pitched impressively into the seventh inning, Gavin Sheets twice came through with the bases loaded and Yoán Moncada pulled off a slick double play to help Chicago top Baltimore.
Giolito allowed one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. Then Moncada got the Sox out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh when he lunged to his right to snag a grounder then tagged third with his bare hand and threw to end the threat.
National
PHILLIES 7, REDS 5: In Philadelphia, J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and Philadelphia beat Cincinnati. Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies.