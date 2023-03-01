Make it 16 straight for Blackhawk Christian. The Braves (20-3), ranked No. 3 in the final Class 2A poll of the season, ran their sectional win streak to 16 games in emphatic fashion, knocking off host South Adams, 62-30, Wednesday in Berne at the South Adams Sectional.
After staking itself to a 32-18 halftime lead, Blackhawk surrendered just three points in the third quarter to pull away. Four players scored in double figures for the Braves, led by Josh Furst’s 17-point night. The Starfires finished the year at 4-18, getting eight points apiece from Gavin Myers and Tytus Lehman.
Class 3A
CONCORDIA 51, LEO 33: In Garrett, the Cadets improved to 17-6, advancing to the Garrett Sectional semifinals thanks to 15 points from Ajani Washington and 12 from Joe Tapp. Jackson McGee led the Lions (9-14) with 11 points.
WOODLAN 66, GARRETT 40: In Garrett, Trey Yoder scored 22 points to propel the Warriors (19-5) to the Garrett Sectional semifinals. The host Railroaders, who were led by Jaxon Robinson’s 11 points, finished 5-18 for the second straight year.
MACONAQUAH 60, BELLMONT 47: In Peru, Indians guard Bauer Maple joined the 1,000-career point club as Maconaquah (16-7) advanced to the Peru Sectional semifinals. The Braves ended the year at 12-12.
NORWELL 49, NORTHWESTERN 45 (OT): In Peru, the Knights nearly erased a 12-3 deficit by halftime, trailing by just one at the break. With 2:13 to go, the contest was tied at 37, but neither team could score and the game moved to overtime, where Class 3A No. 3 Norwell (21-3) outscored Northwestern 12-8.
Class 2A
MANCHESTER 92, BLUFFTON 54: In Berne, the Squires got 28 points from Gavin Betten to improve to 18-5 and advance to the South Adams Sectional semifinals. The Tigers (2-20) were led by AJ Streveler’s 22 points.