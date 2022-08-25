The American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors signed defenseman Adam Brubacher to a two-way contract, setting up his possible return to the Komets this season.
Brubacher, 26, who was assigned to the Komets last season by the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks, had three goals and nine points in 20 games for Fort Wayne, including two goals in seven playoff games.
In the AHL, he had one goal and three points in 20 games.
This summer, the Komets affiliated with the Edmonton Oilers. The Condors, coached by former Komets captain Colin Chaulk, are one step up in the Oilers’ feeder system.
Bakersfield already signed Mathew Boudens, Drake Rymsha and Mark Rassell – each played last season with Fort Wayne – and they, too, could be assigned to Fort Wayne at this point. Including the four players signed by Bakersfield, there’s now potential for 13 players to be back with the Komets from last season, when Fort Wayne lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Wheeling Nailers.
auto racing
Penske locks up another driver
Team Penske signed Joey Logano to a long-term contract extension that locks down the 2018 NASCAR champion and teammate Ryan Blaney for the next several years. Blaney got a contract extension last week, and Logano’s extension will keep him in the No. 22 Ford.
BASEBALL
TinCaps again get washed out
The TinCaps and Great Lakes Loons saw the second matchup of their six-game series at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan, rained out. The teams will play a doubleheader today, with the first game starting at 6:05 p.m. and the second to follow half an hour after the end of the first. Both games will be seven innings. Fort Wayne (45-69, 18-30 second half) will send right-handers Efraín Contreras and Ryan Bergert to the mound.
golf
USF charity event
deemed success
The Saint Francis Busse/Fabini Cougar Classic golf outing raised $75,000 for student-athlete scholarships, USF said in a news release, thanks to assistance from alumni, supporters and friends. The outing was Aug. 5 at Auburn’s Bridgewater Golf Club. Led by USF alumnus Bryce Turner, Summit Financial won the tournament, which had 36 teams. USF alumnus Tyler Gregory and USF athletic director Mike McCaffrey had holes-in-one.
Woods, McIroy to
hold tech tourney
A day after Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy announced a new media venture called TMRW Sports, they unveiled a project that involves 18 players competing in matches featuring technology as much as shot-making. It’s called “TGL,” a tech-infused golf league that will be held in a stadium built for the occasion where fans can watch three-man teams compete in an 18-hole match – using simulators for the long shots, live shots for the shorter ones – that will take only two hours.
High schools
Area signing
DeKalb senior Jaylin Carroll will sign with Saint Francis women’s soccer on Monday.
Tennis
Kerber is out
because baby is in
Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the U.S. Open because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that “two against one just isn’t a fair competition” and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle.