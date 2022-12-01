DURHAM, N.C. – Freshman Kyle Filipowski had 16 points, including a key three-point play with 2:37 left, to help No. 17 Duke beat No. 25 Ohio State 81-72 on Wednesday night in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Jeremy Roach added 13 for the Blue Devils (7-2), who led by 10 at the break. Duke tenaciously held its lead even as the Buckeyes (5-2) repeatedly made pushes, getting within five points three times.
Zed Key had 17 of his 21 points after halftime for Ohio state, and grabbed eight rebounds.
BUTLER 76, KANSAS STATE 64: In Indianapolis, Manny Bates had 22 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks as Butler handed Kansas State its first loss.
SAINT FRANCIS 66, GOSHEN 58: In Goshen, the Cougars (7-4, 1-2) were led by Branden Northern and Zane Burke, who both scored 23. Dan McKeeman added 21.
TAYLOR 81, HUNTINGTON 68: At the Platt Center, the Trojans got 25 points from Jason Hubbard, and Hank Pulver and Zach Goodline both scored 16 for the Foresters (7-2, 2-1 CL).
INDIANA TECH 81, CORNERSTONE 50: At the Schaefer Center, the 14th-ranked Warriors encountered little trouble in improving to 5-0 in WHAC play. Josh Kline’s 14 points led Tech (8-1 overall).
TRINE 68, ANDERSON 53: In Angola, Brent Cox scored 17 to go with nine rebounds for the Thunder (6-0).
GRACE 63, MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 62: In Mount Vernon, Ohio, the second-ranked Lancers survived a scare to stay unbeaten after trailing by six at halftime. Blackhawk Christian grad Frankie Davidson led everyone with 20 for Grace (9-0, 3-0 CL).
Women
No. 4 OHIO STATE 96, No. 18 LOUISVILLE 77: In Louisville, Kentucky, Taylor Mikesell scored a season-high 26 to help lead the Buckeyes in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
PURDUE 87, SYRACUSE 78: In West Lafayette, the Boilermakers improved to 7-1 behind Lasha Petree’s game-high 31 points.
INDIANA TECH 112, CORNERSTONE 74: At the Schaefer Center, the 15th-ranked Warriors (9-2, 4-1 WHAC) had five players score at least 12 points led by Kyra Whitaker’s 22.
TAYLOR 76, HUNTINGTON 56: In Upland, Taylor Westgate (19 points, 13 rebounds) and Gretchen Moll (18 points, 12 rebounds) helped the Trojans get their first Crossroads League. Konnor Gambrell scored 15 for the Foresters (3-7, 0-3).
SAINT FRANCIS 66, GOSHEN 58: At the Hutzell Center, the Cougars improved to 3-0 in the Crossroads League. Reganne Patescored a game-high 21 for USF (7-3 overall).
TRINE 66, ADRIAN 54: In Adrian, Michigan, Sam Underhill’s 12 points and 10 rebounds coupled with Sidney Wagner’s 11-points off the bench gave the No. 20 Thunder (4-2) a win in their MIAA opener.
GRACE 82, MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 74: In Winona Lake, Karlee Feldman shot a blistering 13 of 16 from the floor, finishing with 30 points as the Lancers (7-1, 3-0) stayed perfect in the Crossroads League. Maddie Ryman added 14 for Grace.