STORRS, Conn. – With a rowdy crowd behind them on $2 beer night, No. 18 UConn used a big second half to beat No. 20 Providence on Wednesday night.
Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points to lead Connecticut to the 87-69 win and a split of the regular-season series between the New England rivals.
Adama Sanogo and Alex Karaban each added 16 points for the Huskies (21-7, 10-7 Big East), who won for the fifth time in their last six games. Tristen Newton had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
It was the third time this month the Huskies have avenged a road loss in the Big East with a home win, something Hawkins referred to as his team’s “revenge tour.”
“Things can start to unravel kind of quickly if you’re going into these top-5 teams on the road,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “It’s hard to win a game. And it would have been hard for anyone to come in with this type of crowd today.”
Bryce Hopkins scored 16 points and Jared Bynum had 14 for the Friars (20-8, 12-5), who fell two games behind Marquette in the race for the Big East’s regular-season title.
Boston College 63, No. 6 Virginia 48: In Boston, Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 points and the Eagles held the Cavaliers to a season-low 32% from the field. Jaeden Zackery had all 12 of his points in the second half for BC. The Eagles have beaten three ranked teams this season.
HUNTINGTON 100, MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 83: At Huntington, Zach Goodline scored 26 points and Lane Sparks added 19 as the Foresters (23-6, 15-4) advanced to the semifinals of the Crossroads League Tournament, where they will play host to Taylor on Saturday.
Women
Nebraska 90, No. 25 Illinois 57: In Champaign, Illinois, Jaz Shelley scored 26 points, Isabelle Bourne had a double-double and the Cornhuskers raced past the Illini. Nebraska shot 59% (36 of 61), had a 44-24 rebounding advantage and outscored Illinois 46-18 inside.
Bourne had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Makira Cook scored 16 points for the Illini (20-8, 10-7)
BALL STATE 80, WESTERN MICHIGAN 49: At Muncie, Anna Clephane finished with 14 points for the Cardinals. Ally Becki added 13 points and seven rebounds for Ball State (23-5, 13-2 MAC) which is 15-0 at Worthen Arena.
The Broncos (10-16, 5-10) were paced by Taylor Williams’ 20 points.
PURDUE 86, PENN STATE 62: At West Lafayette, Lasha Petree paced the Boilermakers (18-8, 9-7) with 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting and Caitlyn Harper added 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting with 18 rebounds. Purdue secured its first winning conference record since 2017-18. The Boilers wore special pink uniforms that are being auctioned to benefit the Purdue Institute for Cancer Research.
LOURDES-INDIANA TECH, ppd: Because of inclement weather, the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference moved all four quarterfinal tournament games to today. Indiana Tech and Lourdes will play at 6 p.m. at the Schaefer Center. The semifinals will also be postponed until Saturday, and the championship game will be Monday night.