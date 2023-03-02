SOUTH BEND – Marcus Hammond and Cormac Ryan each scored 20 points as Notre Dame won longtime coach Mike Brey’s final home game with an 88-81 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.
Nate Laszewski and Trey Wertz each added 14 points as the Fighting Irish (11-19, 3-16 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Brey, who is stepping down at season’s end and received warm ovations from the crowd before and after the game, improved to 315-76 at Purcell Pavilion over 23 years as Notre Dame coach.
Jamarius Burton, Nelly Cummings and Nike Sibande all scored 19 for the Panthers (21-9, 14-5)
No. 2 ALABAMA 90, AUBURN 85, OT: In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Jahvon Quinerly scored 24 points, Brandon Miller made the clinching free throws with six seconds left andthr Crimson Tide rallied from a 17-point deficit before beating the archrival Tigers in overtime.
OHIO STATE 73, No. 21 MARYLAND 62: In Columbus, Ohio, Felix Okpara had 12 points and 12 rebounds to help the Buckeyes finish their home schedule with a win. Ohio State jumped ahead in the first half thanks to a 12-0 run and led the rest of the way.
Women
BOWLING GREEN 81, BALL STATE 76 (OT): In Bowling Green, Kentucky, the Falcons’ 14-point lead after one quarter ultimately evaporated completely as the Cardinals forced overtime, but host Bowling Green claimed the extra session 13-8 to take the Mid-American Conference victory. After winning 12 of its first 13 conference games, Ball State (23-7, 13-4) has lost three of four. Marie Kiefer scored a game-high 22 points for the Cardinals.
Big Ten TournamentPENN STATE 72, MINNESOTA 67: In Minneapolis, Makenna Marisa scored 22 points to lead the No. 13 seed Lions in the opening game despite blowing a 15-point fourth-quarter lead. Penn State (14-16) takes on No. 5 seed Michigan in the second round today. The Lions snapped a five-game losing streak against the No. 12 Gophers (11-19).
RUTGERS 63, NORTHWESTERN 59: Kaylene Smikle scored 26 points, Chyna Cornwell had 15 points and 15 rebounds and the Scarlet Knights edged the Wildcats.
ACC Tournament
CLEMSON 71, PITTSBURGH 53: In Greensboro, N.C., Hannah Hank scored a career-high 19 points, Daisha Bradford had 15 points, six assists and four steals and 10th-seeded Tigers beat the No. 15 seed Panthers in the first round. It was the fourth straight opening-round win for Clemson (17-14), which faces No. 7 seed North Carolina today.
WAKE FOREST 68, VIRGINIA 57: In Greensboro, N.C., Jewel Spear scored 19 points and 12th-seeded Demon Deacons turned back the 13th-seeded Cavaliers in the first game of the tournament. The Demon Deacons (15-15) earned a meeting with fifth-seeded Florida State today. Camryn Taylor had 19 points for Virginia (15-15).
BOSTON COLLEGE 71, GEORGIA TECH 69: In Winston-Salem North Carolina, Quinten Post scored 19 points and Makai Ashton-Langford’s scoop shot in the final seconds served as the game-winner as the Golden Eagles beat the Demon Deacons.
CJ Penha Jr.’s layup with 14:25 left gave the Eagles a 41-40 lead and they never trailed again.