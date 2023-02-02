MINNEAPOLIS – Mackenzie Holmes scored 28 points with four blocks and Sydney Parrish added 23 points, eight rebounds and five steals to help No. 4 Indiana beat Minnesota 77-54 on Wednesday night.
Sara Scalia had a happy homecoming against her former team with 10 points and four rebounds for the Hoosiers (21-1, 11-1), who won their ninth straight game to stay in first place in the top-heavy Big Ten. Grace Berger had nine assists despite shooting 2 for 10.
“They’re not by any stretch of the means down there in that locker room right now high-fiving. They don’t think they played well,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said.
Mallory Heyer scored 16 points, Mara Braun had 13 points and Alanna Micheaux added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Gophers (9-13, 2-9), who have lost eight of their last nine games and are 0-7 against the top seven teams in the conference with an average losing margin of 21 points.
Holmes, the Big Ten’s second-leading scorer behind Iowa All-American Caitlin Clark, had 10 of her team’s first 12 points and went 12 for 14 from the floor.
No. 5 UCONN 64, PROVIDENCE 54: In Providence, Rhode Island, Dorka Juhasz had 19 points and 17 rebounds and Nika Muhl added 14 points as the Huskies held off the Friars.
Lou Lopez Senechal and Aubrey Griffin each finished with 13 points as the Huskies registered their 14th straight win. Homestead graduate Ayanna Patterson scored one point in just nine minutes of action.
No. 10 OHIO STATE 90, WISCONSIN 67: In Madison, Wisconsin, Taylor Thierry scored a career-high 25 points and Taylor Mikesell added 21 to help the Buckeyes beat the Badgers and snap a three-game losing skid.
Thierry also had seven rebounds for Ohio State (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten Conference), which started the season with 19 straight wins before losing three in a row. Serah Williams scored 23 points and Avery LaBarbera added 17 for Wisconsin (7-16, 2-9).
Men
FLORIDA 67, No. 2 TENNESSEE 54: In Gainesville, Florida, Colin Castleton had 20 points and nine rebounds, Kyle Lofton added 14 points and the Gators used a 13-0 run late in the second half to upend the Volunteers.
Playing with its highest ranking in four years, Tennessee lost for the first time in five games.
No. 16 XAVIER 85, No. 17 PROVIDENCE 83: In Cincinnati, Jack Nunge had 23 points and 14 rebounds as the Muskateers held off the Friars in an overtime thriller.
Colby Jones and Souley Boum each scored 20 for Xavier, which won a first-place showdown in the Big East without injured forward Zach Freemantle. Noah Locke had 22 points and Ed Croswell added 21 for Providence.