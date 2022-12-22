BLOOMINGTON – No. 4 Indiana showed off its offensive firepower in the first half Wednesday as it completed an unbeaten nonconference schedule by topping Butler 67-50.
In just 66 seconds of the first quarter, Yarden Garzon sank successive 3-pointers and passed to Mackenzie Holmes for a layup. Then Indiana outscored Butler 9-0 in the opening 87 seconds of the second quarter, featuring a three-point play for Holmes and successive 3-pointers by Sydney Parrish and Garzon.
Heading in, Holmes, who scored 17 of her 21 points in the first half, was second in the NCAA in field goal percentage (.692) and Garzon first in 3-point percentage (.542).
“That inside-outside punch, that’s difficult to guard,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said.
The Hoosiers have needed more from Garzon, a freshman from Israel, since All-America candidate Grace Berger went down with a knee injury and has an unclear timetable to return.
“Yarden is clearly a very special player,” Holmes said. “It’s been a lot of fun playing alongside her.”
Garzon finished with 13 points and Sydney Parrish had 10 for IU (12-0).
No. 5 NOTRE DAME 85, WESTERN MICHIGAN 57: In South Bend, Maddy Westbeld scored 10 points in four minutes and the Irish started the second half on a 17-0 spree en route to a win.
The 10-1 Irish led 38-30 at the half, but scored on seven of their first eight possessions in the third quarter with a trio of 3-pointers.
No. 9 UCONN 98, SETON HALL 73:In Storrs, Connecticut, Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points, leading six players who scored in double figures for UConn.
Caroline Ducharme and Nika Muhl each scored 16. Homestead graduate Ayanna Patterson had two points and two rebounds for UConn.
No. 15 MARYLAND 88, PFW 51: At the Gates Center, Shyanne Sellers scored 18 points, Diamond Miller had 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and four blocks to lead the Terrapins (10-3).
The game featured sisters Shyanne and Shayla Sellers. They played together at Aurora High School in Ohio for two years before Shayla graduated and joined the Purdue Fort Wayne program. Shayla scored six points in the loss.
Amellia Bromenschenkel led the Mastodons (4-8) with 25 points and 10 rebounds. She reached 20-plus for the fourth time this season.
PURDUE 59, TEXAS A&M 53: In College Station, Texas, Caitlyn Harper had a game-high 15 points, Cassidy Hardin connected on three of Purdue’s eight 3-pointers to finish with 13, and Abbey Ellis added 11 as the Boilers improved to 10-2.
Men
BALL STATE 58, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 54: In Muncie, Jaylin Sellers scored 17 and grabbed seven rebounds as the Cardinals (8-4) edged the Eagles (7-6). Basheer Jihad and Jarron Coleman scored 12 points each.
FLORIDA STATE 73, NOTRE DAME 72: In Tallahassee, Florida, Matthew Cleveland had 19 points and 12 rebounds and the Semioles (4-10, 2-1 ACC) held off the Irish.
The Irish (7-5, 0-2) were led by J.J. Starling’s 20 points. Cormac Ryan added 17.