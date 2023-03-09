B10 Ohio St WisconsIn Basketball

Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton scores two of his 15 points during the first half of the Buckeyes’ win over Wisconsin on Wednesday in Chicago.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO – Sean McNeil scored 17 points, Justice Sueing added 16 and 13th-seeded Ohio State held on to defeat 12th-seeded Wisconsin on Wednesday night to open the Big Ten Tournament.

The Buckeyes (14-18), who had a 27-point lead with 15 1/2 minutes to play, face fifth-seed Iowa in the second round today.

Bruce Thornton added 15 points for Ohio State, which went 1 for 8 from the field in the final 10 minutes and missed six free throws.

Tyler Wahl had 19 points and Central Noble graduate Connor Essegian scored 11 for the Badgers (17-14).

ACC Tournament

WAKE FOREST 77, SYRACUSE 74: In Greensboro, N.C., Daivien Williamson made a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left as the Deamon Deacons got their first ACC Tournament win since 2017.

Wake Forest (19-13), the No. 9 seed, advances to play top-seeded Miami in the quarterfinals today. Benny Williams had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for Syracuse (17-15).

PITTSBURGH 89, GEORTGIA TECH 81: In Greensboro, N.C., Jamarius Burton scored 21 points, Federiko Federiko added 19 as the Panthers (22-10) advanced to play fourth-seeded and No. 21-ranked Duke in today’s quarterfinals. Ja’von Franklin had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the 13th-seeded Yellow Jackets (15-18).

North Carolina 85, Boston College 61: n Greensboro, N.C., Caleb Love scored 22 points, RJ Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and the No. 7 seed Tar Heels kept their NCAA tourney hopes alive by beating the Eagles in the second round. Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 for 10th- seeded Boston College.

Big East

ST. JOHN’S 76, BUTLER 63: In New York, Joel Soriano scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the eight-seeded the Red Storm (18-14) moved on to face top-seeded Marquette in today’s quarterfinals.

The ninth-seeded Bulldogs (14-17) were led by Simas Lukosius’ 23 points.

DEPAUL 66, SETON HALL 65: In New York, Umoja Gibson made three free throws with 3.9 seconds left and Nick Ongenda blocked a layup at the buzzer to the Blue Devis a win over the Pirates. DePaul, the No. 10 seede, will face second-seeded Xavier today in the semifinals.

Villanova 80, Georgetown 48: In New York, Cam Whitmore had 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Wildcats downed the Hoyas in the first round. Justin Moore scored 13 points for sixth-seeded Villanovas, which will take on third-seeded Creighton in today’s quarterfinals.

Women

MAC

BALL STATE 92, AKRON 68: In Cleveland, senior Anna Clephane scores a team-high 20 points as the Cardinals shrugged of a slow start to pull away and win the quarterfinal game in impressive fashion.

No. 3 seed Ball State (25-7) plays No. 2 seed Bowling Green (26-5), a 70-36 winner over Eastern Michigan, in a semifinal game Friday.

Alex Richard scored 19 points and Thelma Dis Agustsdottir added 16.