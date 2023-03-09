CHICAGO – Sean McNeil scored 17 points, Justice Sueing added 16 and 13th-seeded Ohio State held on to defeat 12th-seeded Wisconsin on Wednesday night to open the Big Ten Tournament.
The Buckeyes (14-18), who had a 27-point lead with 15 1/2 minutes to play, face fifth-seed Iowa in the second round today.
Bruce Thornton added 15 points for Ohio State, which went 1 for 8 from the field in the final 10 minutes and missed six free throws.
Tyler Wahl had 19 points and Central Noble graduate Connor Essegian scored 11 for the Badgers (17-14).
ACC Tournament
WAKE FOREST 77, SYRACUSE 74: In Greensboro, N.C., Daivien Williamson made a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left as the Deamon Deacons got their first ACC Tournament win since 2017.
Wake Forest (19-13), the No. 9 seed, advances to play top-seeded Miami in the quarterfinals today. Benny Williams had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for Syracuse (17-15).
PITTSBURGH 89, GEORTGIA TECH 81: In Greensboro, N.C., Jamarius Burton scored 21 points, Federiko Federiko added 19 as the Panthers (22-10) advanced to play fourth-seeded and No. 21-ranked Duke in today’s quarterfinals. Ja’von Franklin had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the 13th-seeded Yellow Jackets (15-18).
North Carolina 85, Boston College 61: n Greensboro, N.C., Caleb Love scored 22 points, RJ Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and the No. 7 seed Tar Heels kept their NCAA tourney hopes alive by beating the Eagles in the second round. Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 for 10th- seeded Boston College.
Big East
ST. JOHN’S 76, BUTLER 63: In New York, Joel Soriano scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the eight-seeded the Red Storm (18-14) moved on to face top-seeded Marquette in today’s quarterfinals.
The ninth-seeded Bulldogs (14-17) were led by Simas Lukosius’ 23 points.
DEPAUL 66, SETON HALL 65: In New York, Umoja Gibson made three free throws with 3.9 seconds left and Nick Ongenda blocked a layup at the buzzer to the Blue Devis a win over the Pirates. DePaul, the No. 10 seede, will face second-seeded Xavier today in the semifinals.
Villanova 80, Georgetown 48: In New York, Cam Whitmore had 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Wildcats downed the Hoyas in the first round. Justin Moore scored 13 points for sixth-seeded Villanovas, which will take on third-seeded Creighton in today’s quarterfinals.
Women
MAC
BALL STATE 92, AKRON 68: In Cleveland, senior Anna Clephane scores a team-high 20 points as the Cardinals shrugged of a slow start to pull away and win the quarterfinal game in impressive fashion.
No. 3 seed Ball State (25-7) plays No. 2 seed Bowling Green (26-5), a 70-36 winner over Eastern Michigan, in a semifinal game Friday.
Alex Richard scored 19 points and Thelma Dis Agustsdottir added 16.