HOUSTON – Marcus Sasser scored a career-high 31 points, Jamal Shead added 20 points and six rebounds, and No. 1 Houston used a huge second half to beat South Florida 83-77 on Wednesday night.
Sasser scored 25 points and Shead had 13 as the backcourt mates combined to score 38 of Houston’s 46 second-half points. Sasser, a preseason All-American, finished 7 of 17 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. In the second half, Sasser and Shead combined to shoot 10 of 16 from the field and were 6 of 11 on 3s.
“My teammates were telling me it’s time step up,” Sasser said. “They were trying to get me going, giving me confidence. Being a senior on the team, being a leader, I’ve kind of seen it all. ... When you have good teammates, they trust you with the ball and feel like you can change the game.”
Tramon Mark scored 13 points for Houston (17-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference), which won its eighth straight game.
Tyler Harris scored a career-high 31 points for the Bulls (7-10, 0-4).
No. 4 Alabama 84, No. 15 Arkansas 69: In Fayetteville, Arkansas, Mark Sears scored a game-high 26 points and the Crimson Tide used big second-half runs to put away the Razorbacks.
Arkansas pulled within two points with 4:30 left before Alabama made 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions to seal the win. The Crimson Tide had squandered a 12-point lead four minutes prior. Brandon Miller, the SEC’s leading scorer, scored all 14 of his points in the second half and Noah Clowney added 15 to join Sears in double figures
No. 25 MARQUETTE 82, No. 6 UCONN 76: In Milwaukee, Oso Ighodaro scored 19 points as the Golden Eagles defeated the Huskies for their fifth consecutive victory.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 17 points and Kam Jones added 15 - all in the second half - for Marquette.
UConn lost despite getting 20 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks from 7-foot-2 freshman Donovan Clingan off the bench. Alex Karaban added 17 points and Adama Sanogo had 10.
No. 12 Xavier 90, Creighton 87: In Cincinnati, Souley Boum scored 26 points and Colby Jones scored 20 as the Muskateers won their ninth straight.
Jack Nunge had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Xavier, which is off to its best start ever in Big East play.
Baylor Scheierman led the Blue Jays with 25 points,
Women
No. 4 UCONN 82, ST. JOHN’S 52: In New York, Geno Auriemma returned to the bench and Azzi Fudd ws back in the lineup as the Huskies routed the Red Storm.
Auriemma had missed the Huskies’ previous two games because he wasn’t feeling well, and the team returned to the court after postponing a game Sunday against DePaul because they didn’t have enough healthy players. Fudd scored 15 points in 20 minutes. She had been out since early December with a knee injury. Kadaja Bailey scored 17 points to lead St. John’s.
No. 12 Iowa 93, Northwestern 64: In Iowa City, Iowa, Caitlin Clark finished a rebound shy of her eighth triple-double and freshman Hannah Stuelke had a career-high 17 points as the Hawkeyes coasted past the Wildcats.