KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Rocky Top was too much for top-ranked Alabama.
Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 15 points and No. 10 Tennessee extended the jinx for No. 1 teams, jolting the Crimson Tide 68-59 on Wednesday night.
On Monday, Alabama climbed to the top spot in The Associated Press poll for the first time since the 2002-03 season. But playing for the first time since the new rankings came out, the Crimson Tide (22-4, 12-1 SEC) led just once in the early going and committed 19 turnovers.
Alabama’s loss was the eighth by an AP No. 1 team this season. That ties the most in a regular season with 1993-94 in a stat dating to 1948-49.
“We turned the ball over too much tonight,” Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said. “(Tennessee) got 26 points off the turnovers. Their physicality. ... They got into our guards and we couldn’t handle it.”
Tennessee bounced back from a pair of last-second defeats.
“After those tough losses, we stayed with it,” coach Rick Barnes said. “We didn’t splinter.”
Vols big man Jonas Aidoo added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Volunteers (20-6, 9-5).
No. 11 Marquette 69, No. 16 Xavier 68: In Milwaukee, Olivier-Maxence Prosper tipped in a putback with 1.6 seconds left and the Golden Eagles edged the Muskateers to extend their Big East lead over them, Providence and Creighton n to 1 1/2 games.
Marquette got 17 points from Stevie Mitchell. Xavier guard Souley Boum scored 24.
Women
No. 6 UCONN 62, CREIGHTON 60: In Storrs, Connecticut, Caroline Ducharme scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter, including the winning free throws with just under 5 seconds left and the Huskies came from behind to beat the Blue Jays.
Ducharme was playing for the first time after missing 13 games with a concussion. She was 0 for 6 from the floor before her late scoring surge helped UConn overcome an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit. Lou Lopez Senechal scored 17 points to lead the Huskies. Morgan Maly had 15 for Creighton.
No. 7 Iowa 91, Wisconsin 61: In Iowa City, Iowa, Caitlin Clark scored 24 and Monika Czinano added 19 as the Hawkeyes beat the Badgers.
McKenna Warnock added 16 points for Iowa, which beat Wisconsin for the 27th consecutive time. The Hawkeyes moved to within one game of conference leader Indiana. The Hawkeyes, who lead the nation in scoring at 88.5 points per game, shot 64.3% from the field for the game.