DAYTON, Ohio – Ansley Almonor scored 23 points and Fairleigh Dickinson beat Texas Southern 84-61 Wednesday night to earn its first NCAA Tournament win in four seasons.
The Knights held a 14-2 lead after a 12-0 run in the opening 3:29 and didn’t never gave up the lead. Grant Singleton scored seven points during a 19-6 run in which the Knights led by as many as 18 points at the end of the first half.
Jordan Gilliam made a jumper that got Texas Southern as close as 10 points with 10:01 left in the second half. The Tigers shot 42% and went 1 for 17 from 3-point distance.
Fairleigh Dickinson shot 50% and made 11 3’s to advance to the East Region and play top-seeded Purdue in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday.
“Our press got us going, and then our half-court defense was excellent. We shared the ball. We played unselfish,” Fairleigh Dickinson coach Tobin Anderson said. “When you play that well, life’s pretty easy, so I thought we played very, very well.”
Joe Munden Jr. scored 17 points, Demetre Roberts had 15, Singleton finished with 13 and Sean Moore 10 for Fairleigh Dickinson (20-15).
John Walker III led Texas Southern (14-21) with 22 points. Joirdon Karl Nicholas added 10.
“Unfortunately, we just didn’t have enough to overcome those guys and their 3-point shooting tonight,” Texas Southern coach Johnny Jones said.
The Knights are the shortest team in Division I, standing at an average height of 6-foot-1. But, they had the upper hand on the glass. Fairleigh Dickinson had a 32-31 rebounding advantage and held Texas Southern to 10 offensive rebounds.
“We’re the shortest team in Division 1, so we got to make an impact in some way,” Roberts said. “I think when we throw the first punch, it’s a good outcome for us so we got to just keep on doing that.”
Anderson, in his first season as coach, turned around a Knights squad that went 4-22 a season ago.
“We came in from Day 1 and we gelled together and we’re doing pretty well,” Munden said.
Women
MISSISSIPPI STATE 70, ILLINOIS 56: In South Bend, Jessika Carter had 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, Anastasia Hayes added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists and the Bulldogs beat the Illini to begin the NCAA Tournament in a First Four game.
Mississippi State advances to the field of 64 to take on No. 6 seed Creighton. The Bulldogs improved to 14-3 in the NCAA Tournament since the 2016-17 season. After Mississippi State’s lead was cut to 12 points with 4:19 left, Carter scored four straight points to reach 20-plus for the sixth time this season. JerKaila Jordan also scored 11 points for Mississippi State.
Makira Cook scored 21 points and Genesis Bryant added 17 for Illinois (22-10).