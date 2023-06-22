OMAHA, Neb. – One-run games never get old as long as you’re winning – and Florida is doing plenty of that right now.
Florida reached the College World Series finals with a 3-2 victory over TCU on Wednesday, making the Gators the fourth team in history to win their bracket with three straight one-run wins.
“It’s not easy to get to this point. It’s just not,” coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “I know I overstate it and say it over and over, but we just played three one-run games and they’re all nail-biters down to the end.”
Cade Kurland, who had struggled at the plate in the CWS, reached on an infield single to drive in the tiebreaking run in the ninth. Michael Robertson, who scored the winning run as a pinch runner and stayed in the game to play center field, ran down Brayden Taylor’s deep fly to make a dazzling catch at the wall to end the game.
“There’s a lot of things that have to go right,” O’Sullivan said.
Florida joined Eastern Michigan in 1976, South Carolina in 1977 and Texas in 2002 as the only teams in the 76-year history of the CWS to win their first three games by a single run.
The Gators’ run started Friday with a walk-off 6-5 win over Virginia after they erased a two-run deficit in the ninth. Then on Sunday, they survived Oral Roberts’ inside-the-park home run, O’Sullivan’s mound-visit rules violation that forced their closer out of the game and anxious moments in the last two innings to win 5-4.
The Gators have won eight in a row since facing elimination in the regional they hosted. They’re hot at the right time, and TCU’s Taylor could see it Wednesday.
“Florida is going to be the team to win this thing,” he said.
The Gators (53-15) will play either No. 1 national seed Wake Forest or LSU in the best-of-three championship series starting Saturday.
Florida is in the finals for the fourth time, and first since it won the national championship in 2017.
TCU (44-24) staved off elimination twice to get to Wednesday’s game, and it finished the season with wins in 21 of 25 games.
LSU 5, WAKE FOREST 2: Cade Beloso hit a go-ahead three-run homer, freshman Griffin Herring pitched 4 2/3 innings of shutout relief in his longest outing, and the Tigers defeated the No. 1 national seed Demon Deacons to stay alive in the College World Series.
LSU forced a second bracket final tonight. The winner will play Florida in the best-of-three championship series that starts Saturday.
The Demon Deacons have not lost consecutive games this season.
LSU erased a 2-0 deficit in the third inning when Dylan Crews scored on a wild pitch to tie it and Beloso launched Seth Keener’s 2-0 fastball into the right-field bullpen.