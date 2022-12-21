After passing a big test Saturday in knocking off a ranked foe in Class 4A, Blackhawk Christian, the No. 1 team in Class 2A, handled another ranked opponent on Wednesday, defeating Class A No. 5 Evansville Christian, 66-54, in the opening round of the Bobcat of Daviess County Classic in Elnora.
Gage Sefton and Kellen Pickett both scored 21 points for the Braves (7-0), one of nine remaining unbeatens in Class 2A entering Wednesday. Josh Furst added 15 for Blackhawk, which led 41-27 at the break.
NORTHRIDGE 72, NORTH SIDE 67: In Middlebury, the Raiders rallied from down 15 points after one quarter, pulling even at 45 by the end of the third to improve to 7-1. Brauntae Johnson scored 17 for the Legends (5-3) before fouling out with 3:28 left in the game and North Side trailing 61-60. Eugene Young Jr. also scored 17 for the Legends and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
NORWELL 105, BLUFFTON 53: In Ossian, the Class 3A No. 4 Knights claimed a high-scoring affair, jumping ahead 70-31 at halftime to improve to 7-1. The Tigers now stand at 1-6.
WEST NOBLE 57, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 49 (OT): In Ligonier, Austin Cripe scored 11 of his game-high 36 points in overtime after the teams finished regulation tied at 44. Cripe’s efforts leave the Class 3A No. 5 Chargers (7-0) as the last remaining unbeaten in Northeast Corner Conference play at 3-0, giving the Panthers (7-1, 4-1) their first loss.
Girls
HOMESTEAD 55, ANGOLA 33: At Homestead, the Class 4A No. 9 Spartans improved to 11-2, jumping ahead 24-11 at halftime. Homestead now holds a 96-4 record in its last 100 home games dating back to the 2013-14 season. The Hornets fell to 5-9.
SNIDER 59, BISHOP LUERS 32: At Snider, Tia Phinezy’s 29-point night helped the Panthers (12-3, 4-0) stay unbeaten in SAC play, pulling into a second-place tie with idle Northrop in the conference standings. Jordyn Poole added 13 for Snider, while the Knights (4-9 overall) dropped to 1-3 in league play.
CENTRAL NOBLE 52, WAWASEE 27: In Albion, the Class 2A No. 3 Cougars mauled their way to a 38-18 halftime lead to improve to 14-0 for just the second time in school history. Meghan Kiebel scored a game-high 20 points for Central Noble and teammate Madison Vice added 17 points and nine rebounds. Mackenzie Hackleman finished with 15 points for the Warriors (7-7).