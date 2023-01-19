OKLAHOMA CITY – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe each scored 23 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Indiana Pacers 126-106 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.
Andrew Nembhard scored 18 points for the Pacers, who lost their fifth straight. Buddy Hield, who entered the night averaging 18 points per contest, scored just three points on 1-for-4 shooting in 19 minutes. Indiana shot 41.5% from the floor.
The Pacers were without guard Tyrese Haliburton. The NBA’s assist leader suffered sprains to his left knee and elbow last week and is expected to be out for at least another week.
Joe, a reserve, tied a career high with seven made 3-pointers in just 22 minutes.
Lu Dort had 22 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Kenrich Williams added 12 points and a career-best 10 assists for the Thunder. Oklahoma City shot 50.5% from the field and made 16 of 38 3-pointers.
All four of OKC’s victories during the streak have been by double digits. The Thunder are 7-2 in 2023.
The Thunder led 58-44 at halftime behind 17 points from Dort. Oklahoma City shot 68% in the period to lead 100-73 heading into the fourth.
HAWKS 130, MAVERICKS 122: At Dallas, Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and Atlanta won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27.
Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. Doncic went third overall and Young fifth.
Murray and John Collins, who finished with 19 points, combined to go 7 of 11 from 3-point range as the Hawks shot 57% from deep and 50% overall on a hot-shooting night for both teams. Dallas was 52% overall.
Christian Wood had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Mavericks, who were coming off a 1-4 trip and have lost five of seven since a seven-game winning streak that was their longest since the franchise’s lone championship season of 2010-11.
GRIZZLIES 115, CAVALIERS 114: At Memphis, Tennessee, Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and Memphis won its 11th straight game to match the franchise record.
Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left after a miss by Morant, and Dillon Brooks preserved the victory by blocking Darius Garland’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Garland led Cleveland with 24 points, Caris LeVert had 23, and Evan Mobley added 18 points and 15 rebounds. Cleveland played without scoring leader Donovan Mitchell because of a strained left groin.
Memphis (31-13) tied the franchise record set last season during roughly the same time of year (Dec. 26, 2021, to Jan. 13, 2022). The Grizzlies also scored 115 points or more points for the 11th straight game.