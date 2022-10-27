CHICAGO – Zach LaVine scored 28 points, including a key 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter that sparked the Bulls to a 124-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.
The Bulls led by as many as 24 points in the second half before Pacers guard Buddy Hield hit three 3-pointers that cut the deficit to 95-91 late in the third quarter.
But Indiana forward Terry Taylor was assessed with a clear path foul, allowing LaVine to sink two free throws and the Bulls to retain possession. Andre Drummond converted a dunk, and Javonte Green earned a steal near midcourt and finished with a dunk to enable the Bulls to regain a double-digit lead.
DeRozan scored 17 to move within seven of becoming the 50th player in NBA history to reach the 20,000.
The Bulls scored a season-high 38 points in the first quarter. Green’s dunk with six minutes left in the quarter gave the Bulls a 23-13 lead that they gradually expanded and sustained until late in the third quarter.
Pacers center Myles Turner made his season debut with less than two minutes left in the first quarter and immediately blocked a shot by LaVine. Indiana coach Rick Carlisle, mindful that Turner was returning from an ankle injury, played him just 24 minutes, in which he scored five poiunts and grabbed six rebounds.
Hield sank seven 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 24 points. Tyrese Haliburton added 18 points and 11 assists, and rookie Bennedict Mathurin and forward Jalen Smith each scored 15 for Indiana.
HAWKS 118, PISTONS 113: In Detroit, Trae Young scored 35 points and Atlanta beat Detroit to open a two-game set at Little Caesars Arena. The teams will meet again Friday night.
John Collins added 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, and De’Andre Hunter had 17 points to help the Hawks improve to 3-1. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 33 points for Detroit. The Pistons have lost four in a row after an opening victory. Cade Cunningham added 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but had seven turnovers.
Former Purdue star Jaden Ivey sat out for Detroit with a non-COVID illness.
CAVALIERS 103, MAGIC 92: In Cleveland, Evan Mobley scored a season-high 22 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 16 rebounds and Cleveland beat Orlando.
Donovan Mitchell added 14 points and eight assists for Cleveland. Top overall draft pick Paolo Banchero had 29 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Orlando, extending his streak of 20-plus point games to begin his career to five.
BUCKS 110, NETS 99: In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points, 14 rebounds and five assists as Milwaukee closed the game with a 44-29 run after Brooklyn coach Steve Nash was ejected in the third quarter and beat the Nets.
Bobby Portis had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Milwaukee, while Jrue Holiday had 15 points. Kevin Durant scored 33, Kyrie Irving 27 and Royce O’Neale 12 for the Nets.