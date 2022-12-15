CHICAGO – Julius Randle scored 31 points and Jalen Brunson added a season-high 30, including a 3-pointer with less than a minute left in overtime, and the New York Knicks won their fifth straight, 128-120 over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
Randle missed a chance to win the game in regulation when his step-back shot from the baseline resulted in an air ball and shot-clock violation with 0.7 seconds left.
But Quentin Grimes and Brunson each nailed 3-pointers with less than a minute left in OT to give the Knicks a nine-point lead.
DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points and Zach LaVine had 25 for the Bulls, who fell in overtime for the second consecutive game.
Randle had 30 points or more for the third time in his last four games and sixth time this season.
The Knicks, who entered shooting an NBA-worst 31% from 3-point range, converted 18 of 34 attempts from behind the arc. R.J. Barrett scored 22 points before fouling out with 47 seconds left in regulation.
LaVine made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 107-all with 4:33 left. But Grimes nailed a 3, Barrett blocked a shot, and Mitchell Robinson scored on a putback that extended New York’s lead to five.
DeRozan’s layup with 24.7 seconds left made it 117-all.
Chicago trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half and didn’t take its first lead until Nikola Vucevic converted a layup and dunk to cap a 10-0 run with 4:16 left in the third quarter.
Brunson showed no effects from a right foot bruise as he sliced the Bulls’ defense for 10 second-quarter points.
The Bulls’ lack of depth at point guard resulted in LaVine, backup forward Javonte Green and reserve guard Goran Dragic sharing the ballhandling duties.
PISTONS 141, HORNETS 134, OT: In Charlotte, North Carolina, Alec Burks scored a season-high 27 points off the bench, Killian Hayes added 25 and Detroit spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the floor with an overtime win over Charlotte.
Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points and Isaiah Stewart chipped in with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit. Jalen Duren grabbed 18 rebounds as the Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak.
Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points to lead the Hornets, while Terry Rozier added 25. Ball finished with 23 points and 11 assists after missing 11 games with a sprained left ankle.
Ball looked rusty early on with five of his first six 3-point attempts hitting the front rim. But he began to heat up early in the fourth quarter, knocking down back-to-back 3s, including a fadeaway in the left corner, to trim Detroit’s lead to five.
He fouled out with 29.6 seconds left in regulation and his presence was missed in overtime.
The Hornets honored former coach Paul Silas, who died Saturday, with a moment of silence and a video tribute before the game.