TORONTO – Rookie guard Andrew Nembhard had 25 points and 10 assists in his first NBA game back home in Canada, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 118-114 on Wednesday night to snap their home winning streak at seven.
Myles Turner scored 16 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 15 and Buddy Hield had 13 for the Pacers, who swept the three-game season series between the teams.
Canadian-born players Mathurin, Nembhard and Oshae Brissett started for Indiana as the Raptors celebrated Canada Basketball Night. It’s the first time since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71 that three Canadians started for the same team.
“For it to happen in Toronto, it’s pretty cool,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “All three of those guys played well. Nembhard had a great game. Mathurin was terrific. I thought Brissett did what he does. He gave us energy, rebounded, he scored the first five points of the game. That was great.”
Mathurin scored 15 and Brissett scored nine to go with six rebounds.
Pascal Siakam scored 18 of his 31 in the fourth quarter but the Raptors lost their second straight. Siakam also had 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Fred VanVleet had 28 points and 11 assists and Jakob Poeltl scored 23 as Toronto lost at home for the first time since Feb. 10.
T.J. McConnell scored 14 points and Jordan Nwora added 10 for the Pacers.
GRIZZLIES 130, ROCKETS 125: In Memphis, Tennessee, Ja Morant finished with 17 points and five assists in his return to action after a league-imposed suspension and Jaren Jackson Jr. had season-high 37 points and 10 rebounds as Memphis defeated Houston.
Desmond Bane scored 20 points and Tyus Jones had 14 for the Grizzlies.
Jalen Green finished with 32 points to lead the Rockets, while Kenyon Martin Jr. had 31. Kevin Porter had his second career triple-double and first of the season for Houston with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
News
Clippers may be without All-Star Paul George to start the postseason. The team said Wednesday that George has a sprained right knee and he will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. ... Pelicans All-Star forward Zion Williamson (hamstring) will not return for at least two more weeks, jeopardizing whether he will be a part of the New Orleans Pelicans’ playoff push. ... Michael Jordan is considering selling the Charlotte Hornets. The six-time NBA champion is in negotiations to sell at least a portion of the franchise to a group that includes Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin.