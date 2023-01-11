NEW YORK – Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-113 on Wednesday night.
RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
“I was trying to be aggressive,” Barrett said. “I’ve’ been working, I haven’t just been sitting down. I just wanted to find some sort of rhythm. I’m cool with giving it my all and living with the results.”
Buddy Hield led Indiana with 31 points.
After New York led by 25 points in the third quarter, Hield cut it to 105-103 with a 3-pointer with 3:10 left. Brunson countered for the Knicks, scoring the next seven points of the game.
“I think we stayed poised and finished out the game,” Brunson said. “We obviously want to keep a lead and win comfortably, but that team wasn’t going to quit. I have to give them a lot of credit. For us, we have to continue to hold leads better. Keep our foot on the gas with the lead. That is a work in progress for us. But, a win is a win.”
Hield’s four-point play with 1:22 remaining pulled the Pacers to 112-109. He had a chance to tie it on Indiana’s next possession, but his 3-pointer was off the mark.
Quentin Grimes’ 3-pointer with 25 seconds remaining sealed it for the Knicks.
“Once he called my number I knew I had to be ready,” said Grimes, who finished with 18 points. “And if the pass was coming to me I had to knock it down, and that’s what happened tonight.”
Bennedict Mathurin scored 20 points for Indiana. Tyrese Haliburton, who left with a sore knee late in the third quarter and did not return, had 15.
“Our guys showed great competitive spirit in making an amazing run to cut it I think to two,” Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said. “As a coaching staff, we are really proud of our effort in the second half, particularly in the absence of a lot of our top players.”
WIZARDS 100, BULLS 97: In Washington, Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and Washington beat Chicago.
Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington.
PISTONS 135, TIMBERWOLVES 118: In Detroit, Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and Detroit rallied to beat Minnesota.
Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year’s Eve. D’Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds.