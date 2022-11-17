CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 11 assists, Myles Turner added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat Charlotte 125-113 on Wednesday on night in which Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball re-injured his left ankle after stepping on a fan’s foot.
Rookie Bennedict Mathurin had 20 points off the bench, including Indiana’s first 10 points of the fourth quarter, and the Pacers won for the sixth time in eight games. Buddy Hield added 19 points.
Ball finished with 26 points for the Hornets, but left with 1:34 left when he re-injured his left ankle — the same one that kept him out of the first 13 games of the season.
Ball was hurt attempting to save a ball from going out of bounds near where coach Steve Clifford was standing, but stepped on a fan’s foot who was seated courtside and rolled his ankle as he attempted to brace himself from going into the crowd. He immediately limped toward the bench and then headed straight to the locker room.
There was no immediate word on the extent of the injury.
“He rolled it on a fan’s foot is what I was told,” Clifford said. “Hopefully, it’s not bad but I’m sure we won’t know anything until tomorrow.”
Ball was not made available for comment after the game.
It was Ball’s third game back, but his first at home and he received a huge ovation during pre-game warmups.
PELICANS 124, BULLS 110: In New Orleans, CJ McCollum scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 22 points, the New Orleans won its second straight game without Zion Williamson, beating Chicago.
Trey Murphy III hit five 3s and finished with his 19 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. And the Pelicans combined to make 17 3-pointers en route to their third straight win overall, and fourth victory in five games.
DeMar DeRozan scored 28 and Zach LaVine 25 points for Chicago, which has dropped three straight.
BUCKS 113, CAVALIERS 98: In Milwaukee, Brook Lopez shot 7 for 9 from 3-point range and scored 29 points as Milwaukee beat skidding Cleveland.
The Cavaliers have dropped five straight games since racing to an 8-1 start.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks. Jordan Nwora had a season-high 21 points to help the Bucks outscore the Cavaliers 45-20 in bench points.
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland each had 23 points and Evan Mobley added 20 for the Cavaliers.
CELTICS 126, HAWKS 101: In Atlanta, Jaylen Brown scored 22 points to lead a balanced Boston attack and the East-leading Celtics stretched their winning streak to eight with a win over Atlanta.
Trae Young led the Hawks with 27 points