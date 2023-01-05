PHILADELPHIA — De’Anthony Melton hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in overtime and James Harden scored 26 points to help a Philadelphia 76ers team playing without Joel Embiid beat the Indiana Pacers 129-126 on Wednesday night.
Melton put the Sixers ahead 125-124 with 2:16 left in OT. He finished with 19 points.
Montrezl Harrell followed with a rim-rattling dunk, and the Sixers held on for their 11th straight home win. Harrell also had 19 points on 8-for-9 shooting.
“It was one of those games that was almost out of control with the way everyone was playing,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said.
Embiid, who had been playing with a sore lower back, sat out with a sore left foot. Embiid hurt his foot in Monday’s win against New Orleans and was ruled out hours before tipoff against Indiana.
Embiid is day to day, with missed games about the only aspect slowing down his MVP push. Embiid won the NBA scoring title last season, and his 33.5 average this season has him just behind Dallas star Luka Doncic’s league-best 34.3 average.
He was named Eastern Conference player of the month for December. Embiid led all players in scoring at 35.4 points in the month on 55% shooting from the floor and 42% from 3-point range.
Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 24 points, and Bennedict Mathurin had 19. Tyrese Haliburton had 16 points and 12 assists.
The Pacers outscored the Sixers 36-23 in the fourth but couldn’t hold on in the final minutes.
“We never should have been in overtime. We know that,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “We need to grow stronger from this. We’ve got to learn from some of the things that happened and we’ve got to build on some of the good things, especially down the stretch.”
Tobias Harris scored 19 and grabbed 10 rebounds for Philadelphia.
CAVALIERS 90, SUNS 88: In Cleveland, Evan Mobley’s 14-foot jumper with four seconds left helped Cleveland rally past Phoenix, which lost their fourth straight.
Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell finished with just 20 points two nights after scoring 71.
Chris Paul scored 25 points and Deandre Ayton added 15 points and 18 rebounds for Phoenix.
BULLS 121, NETS 112: In Chicago, DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22 points, and Chicago stopped Brooklyn’s 12-game win streak.
Kevin Durant scored 44 points for the Nets, but the Bulls had six players score in double figures. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Ayo Dosunmo finished with 17 points.
GRIZZLIES 131, HORNETS 107: In Charlotte, North Carolina, Ja Morant had 23 points and eight assists, Desmond Bane added 19 points and 10 rebounds as Memphis earned its fourth straight win by topping Charlotte. Former PFW star John Konchar had two points, two rebounds and two assists for the Grizzlies.