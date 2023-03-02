MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks hit a season-high 26 3-pointers in a 139-117 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, extending their winning streak to 16 games.
Milwaukee’s streak is the longest in the NBA since the Phoenix Suns won 18 in a row early last season. The Bucks’ run is their longest since winning 18 straight in the 2019-20 season.
The Bucks’ franchise record for consecutive wins came in their 1970-71 championship season, when they claimed 20 straight.
Milwaukee hasn’t lost since Jan. 21, when they fell 114-102 at Cleveland. The Bucks haven’t lost a game in which Antetokounmpo played since Jan. 6 against Charlotte.
Milwaukee also has won its last 13 matchups with the Magic.
The Magic had snapped the Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak on Jan. 23 and ended the Philadelphia 76ers’ seven-game streak on Jan. 30, but they couldn’t stop the Bucks.
Milwaukee shot 26 of 56 from 3-point range, while Orlando went just 9 of 33.
Antetokounmpo shot 10 of 14 overall, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 8 of 10 from the line. The two-time MVP also had seven rebounds and six assists.
Jrue Holiday had 23 points and nine assists for the Bucks. Brook Lopez added 18.
Orlando’s Cole Anthony scored a season-high 28 points. Markelle Fultz added 21, Wendell Carter Jr. 19 and Franz Wagner 18. Carter also had 10 rebounds.
BULLS 117, PISTONS 115: In Detroit, Zach LaVine scored 41 and Detroit called one too many timeouts, helping Chicago hold on.
The Pistons were trailing by two points with 9.7 seconds left when rookie guard Jaden Ivey called the team’s second straight timeout. That was one more than they had, triggering a technical foul that gave LaVine a free throw that he made.
DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points, including two at the line on the extra possession the Pistons gave the Bulls to help seal the win.
SUNS 105, HORNETS 91: In Charlotte, North Carolina, Kevin Durant scored 23 points in his Suns debut, helping Phoenix snap Charlotte’s five-game winning streak. Devin Booker scored 37 points and Deandre Ayton had 16 points and 16 rebounds in the Suns’ seventh victory in 10 games.
KNICKS 142, NETS 118: In New York, Jalen Brunson scored 30 of his 39 points in the first half and New York rolled to its seventh straight victory, routing Brooklyn. The Knicks made nearly 80% of their shots in a 47-point first quarter.
CELTICS 118, CAVALIERS 113: In Boston, Jayson Tatum scored 18 points in a pivotal third quarter and finished with 41 as Boston held on to beat Cleveland. Tatum added 11 rebounds and eight assists as Boston earned its first victory in three games versus Cleveland this season.
76ERS 119, HEAT 96: In Miami, Tyrese Maxey scored 27 points, James Harden added 23 and Philadelphia took control early on the way to a win over Miami. Tobias Harris scored 18 points, while Paul Reed had 16 points, 14 rebounds and was plus-26 in 29 minutes for the 76ers.