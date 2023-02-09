MIAMI – Bam Adebayo tied his season high with 38 points, Jimmy Butler added 25 and the Miami Heat held off the Indiana Pacers 116-111 on Wednesday night.
Gabe Vincent had 17, Tyler Herro scored 15 and Caleb Martin finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who snapped a two-game slide.
Buddy Hield scored 29 points for Indiana, which has lost 13 of its last 15 games. Myles Turner had 23 points and 11 rebounds, while T.J. McConnell scored 18.
Tyrese Haliburton had 10 assists for the Pacers, but was held to 11 points – 32 fewer than he scored at Miami on Dec. 23. His 3-pointer with 10.5 seconds left got Indiana within three, but Adebayo sealed it with a pair of free throws.
The Heat and Pacers split the four-game regular-season series. And just like the first three, this one went right down to the end. The combined score of the season series entering Wednesday was Pacers 294, Heat 294; now, it’s Heat 408, Pacers 405, none of the games this season decided by more than five points.
Adebayo was 12 of 16 from the field, 14 of 14 from the foul line in his 10th 30-point game of the season. He’s the sixth player in Heat history to have at least 10 in a season, and nobody had done it since NBA all-time scoring leader LeBron James, who had 31 such games in 2013-14.
CAVALIERS 113, PISTONS 85: In Cleveland, Jarrett Allen scored 20 points, Evan Mobley added 19 and Cleveland won ITS fourth straight game despite resting their starting backcourt.
All-Star starter Donovan Mitchell (groin) and Darius Garland (thumb) got the night off to heal some nagging injuries.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 15 for Detroit.
CELTICS 106, 76ERS 99: In Boston, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White scored 19 points apiece to lead Boston past Philadelphia.
Three of Boston’s regular starters were out and Jaylen Brown joined them in the first half after colliding with Jayson Tatum under the basket. Tatum had 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for Boston.
Joel Embiid scored 28 points and James Harden added 26 points and 11 assists for the Sixers.
Lakers lose Westbrook, add Russell in deal
The Lakers dramatically changed the composition of their roster, trading Russell Westbrook to Utah in a three-team deal that will bring back former Lakers draft pick D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves and also net guard Malik Beasley and forward Jared Vanderbilt from the Jazz.
The Lakers will also send Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and their a protected 2027 first-round draft pick to the Jazz.
Minnesota is getting Mike Conley Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Utah along with three second-round picks.
Russell, who the Lakers selected No. 2 overall in 2015, is averaging 17.9 points and 6.2 assists for Minnesota this season.
Westbrook has averaged 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists with the Lakers.