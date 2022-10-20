Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points in his debut with Detroit, helping the Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 113-109 on Wednesday night.
Also making his debut was Purdue product Jaden Ivey, who started for the Pistons. He finished with 19 points, four assists and three steals in 31 minutes.
Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick last summer, had 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in an impressive NBA debut.
Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick last year, had 18 points and 10 assists for Detroit. Cunningham’s last assist set up Isaiah Stewart for a 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds left that gave the Pistons a four-point lead. Bogdanovic made two free throws with 4.7 seconds left to restore Detroit’s four-point cushion, sealing the victory.
BULLS 116, HEAT 108: At Miami, DeMar DeRozan scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half, Ayo Dosunmu added 17 and short-handed Chicago beat Miami in the season opener for both teams.
Nikola Vucevic had 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls.
Jimmy Butler scored 24 points and Tyler Herro 23 for Miami.
The Bulls played without All-Star guard Zach LaVine, citing left knee injury management.
RAPTORS 108, CAVALIERS 105: At Toronto, Pascal Siakam had 23 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out, O.G. Anunoby scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and Toronto beat Cleveland in the season opener.
Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points in his Cleveland debut.
Cleveland All-Star guard Darius Garland injured his left eye in a collision late in the second quarter and didn’t return.
GRIZZLIES 115, KNICKS 111, OT: At Memphis, Tennessee, Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists for Memphis in the season opener for both teams.
Purdue Fort Wayne’s John Konchar started for the Grizzlies and played 33 minutes, scoring 12 points on 4 of 9 3-pointers and grabbing 11 rebounds.
Julius Randle had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Knicks, and Jalen Brunson had 15 points and nine assists in his New York debut.
Tyrus Jones’ 3-pointer with 47 seconds left in overtime put Memphis up for good.