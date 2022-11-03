CLEVELAND – Boston at Cleveland, Darius Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury, Donovan Mitchell added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.
Garland added 12 assists, including an alley-oop to Mitchell in OT that put the Cavs up 112-109 in their second victory over the Celtics in less than a week.
Jayson Tatum’s basket with 1:04 left pulled Boston within a point, and thanks to some poor possessions by Cleveland, the Celtics had a chance to win it at the buzzer before Jaylen Brown’s 18-footer went off the back of the rim.
Brown scored 30 and Tatum 26 for the Celtics, who were looking to avenge an OT loss at home last week to the Cavs, who overcame a 15-point deficit.
Garland had been out since the season opener Oct. 19, when he was accidentally swiped across the eye by Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr. A nasty cut under his eyelid and excessive swelling kept Garland on the bench in sunglasses.
But back doing what he does best, the 22-year-old Garland led the Cavs to another signature win in this young season. Cleveland rallied to beat the defending Eastern Conference champions in overtime on Friday.
BULLS 106, HORNETS 88: At Chicago, Javonte Green scored 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting, leading a strong performance by Chicago’s reserves.
Patrick Williams had 16 points and Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and 13 rebounds as Chicago cruised to its second straight win despite an off night for stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.
Led by Green and Goran Dragic, who had 16 points, Chicago’s reserves outscored Charlotte’s 49-28.
Kelly Oubre Jr. led Charlotte with five 3-pointers and 24 points. Mason Plumlee had 11 points and 13 boards.
Playing for the second straight night for the first time this season, LaVine scored 10 points for Chicago on 4-for-16 shooting. The All-Star guard had left knee surgery in May, and the team is closely monitoring his workload.
DeRozan finished with a season-low nine points, but it didn’t matter all that much.
Williams, Alex Caruso and LaVine each hit a 3-pointer to help Chicago open a 20-point lead at 96-76 with 8:04 remaining in the game.
Charlotte lost for the fourth time in five games. The Hornets shot 7 for 32 from 3-point range.
BUCKS 116, PISTONS 91: At Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and Milwaukee matched a franchise record with its seventh straight win to open the season.
Milwaukee’s 7-0 season-opening run matches the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams.
Jrue Holiday, who was uncertain to play because of a non-COVID-19 illness, added 26 points for the NBA’s only undefeated team.
Four Pistons scored in double-figures, led by Saddiq Bey’s 22 points. Isaiah Stewart finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 points and Cade Cunningham 10.
Antetokounmpo has scored 30 or more points in six consecutive games.