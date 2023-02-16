INDIANAPOLIS — Buddy Hield made six 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 27 points, helping the Indiana Pacers rally from a 24-point deficit after the first quarter and defeat the Chicago Bulls 117-113 on Wednesday night.
Hield broke Reggie Miller’s single-season franchise record for 3-pointers on his final 3 – his 230th – with 22 games remaining.
“It’s the new NBA. You shoot 3s and I shoot 3s at a high level,” said Hield, the NBA leader. “Passing a legend like Reggie in Indiana is a testament to hard work and my teammates finding me in the right spots.”
Tyrese Haliburton banked in a 9-foot shot for a 113-112 lead in the final minute, Myles Turner sank two free throws and Hield closed it out with a pair of foul shots with 7.1 seconds remaining as the Pacers snapped a five-game skid.
“The pattern in a lot of NBA games is you get hit in the face and then you fight back,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “Fighting back is a tough way to consistently win in this league.”
The Pacers, down 39-15 after the first quarter, have trailed by double digits in the opening quarter of 24 games.
“We don’t want to be coming back all the time,” Hield said. “It’s annoying.”
Aaron Nesmith scored 21 points for Indiana, which had lost 16 of 18. Turner added 17, Haliburton 16 and Bennedict Mathurin 14.
“We were dangerously close in the first quarter to being booed by the greatest fans in the NBA,” Carlisle said. “We responded.”
The Bulls’ Zach LaVine scored 35 points, including 12 in the opening quarter.
James White had 25 and Nikola Vucevic added 19, but just seven rebounds as his league-best streak of double-doubles ended at nine games.
76ERS 118, CAVALIERS 112: In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid scored 29 points – including the 10,000th of his career – and Philadelphia survived a rocky second half to beat Cleveland.
James Harden added 19 points and 12 assists to help send the 76ers into the All-Star break with their fourth straight victory. De’Anthony Melton added 18 points, and Tyrese Maxey had 16.
Donovan Mitchell had 33 points – including 25 in the second half – for the Cavaliers. They had won seven straight. Darius Garland added 27 points for Clevland, and Evan Mobley had 23.
CELTICS 127, PISTONS 109: In Boston, Jayson Tatum scored 38 points, including 24 in the third quarter, and Boston rolled to a victory over Detroitt.
Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points off the bench, and Al Horford added 11 points and seven rebounds for Boston. Marcus Smart finished with nine points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals in his first game back after missing nine with a sprained right ankle.
Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 28 points and five rebounds. Isaiah Stewart added 14 points. Detroit has lost five of six.