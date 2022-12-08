MINNEAPOLIS – D’Angelo Russell had 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Indiana Pacers 121-115 on Wednesday night.
Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 20 rebounds for Minnesota, which blew a 23-point lead and had to overcome an eight-point deficit. The Timberwolves – who had 23 turnovers – won for just the second time in six games.
Buddy Hield scored 26 points and hit 7 of 11 from 3-point territory for Indiana, which has lost four of five and couldn’t follow a victory Monday night in Golden State. Tyrese Haliburton returned to the lineup after missing two games with a sore groin and added 26 points and 15 assists for the Pacers.
Jordan McLaughlin tied it at 90 for Minnesota with a buzzer-beating jumper to end the third quarter. With Russell leading the way, the Timberwolves built their lead back to nine but had to hold off another Indiana comeback.
Myles Turner, who had 23 points for the Pacers, hit a pair of 3-pointers, including tying the game at 115 with 50.5 seconds left.
Gobert was fouled and hit a pair of free throws and then followed with a block of Hield at the rim with nine seconds left. Edwards hit two free throws to put the game away.
PELICANS 104, PISTONS 98: In New Orleans, Zion Williamson had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and New Orleans held off Detroit for its fifth straight victory.
Trey Murphy III hit four 3s and finished with 20 points for New Orleans, which won for the 10th time in 12 games. Naji Marshall added 17 points, including a put-back that made it 100-94 with 29 seconds left.
Saddiq Bey scored 25 points for Detroit. Killian Hayes added 17 and 12 assists for the Pistons.
BULLS 115, WIZARDS 111: In Chicago, DeMar DeRozan scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Chicago beat Washington.
Zach LaVine added 25 points as Chicago bounced back after a 2-4 road trip. Vucevic’s basket gave the Bulls a 106-105 lead with 2:50 left, and he then blocked a shot that led to a jumper by DeRozan. After Porzingis missed a 3-pointer, DeRozan had a three-point play to put Chicago ahead 111-105 with 1:43 left.
Kristaps Porzingis scored 28 points and Kyle Kuzma added 21 for Washington, which has lost four straight. The Wizards played without top scorer and three-time All-Star Bradley Beal, who strained his hamstring Sunday.
GRIZZLIES 123, THUNDER 102: In Memphis, Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and Memphis used a second-half flurry to beat Oklahoma.
Morant’s triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high.
Former PFW standout Jon Konchar scored seven for the Grizzlies.