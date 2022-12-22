BOSTON – Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points and the Indiana Pacers opened a 30-point lead in the first half before holding off the slumping Boston Celtics 117-112 on Wednesday night.
Former Celtics player Aaron Nesmith had 15 points, Chris Duarte added 14 and Myles Turner had 10 to help the Pacers win for just the second time in six games.
“We were certainly aware that they were going to come out in the second half and put everything into making a furious run, and they did,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “I was just really proud of the way we hung tough in difficult stretches. We found ways to get stops and get the ball in the basket.”
Jayson Tatum led Boston with 41 points after missing a game because of personal reasons, while point guard Marcus Smart sat out with a non-COVID illness.
Jaylen Brown added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Boston, and Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points. Atop the NBA a week ago, the Celtics have dropped five of six.
“It’s all about effort,” Brogdon said. “There’s really not more much to it. We didn’t really get the execution. You talk about execution in the first half, we didn’t need to. We weren’t playing hard enough to get the execution. We understood that it was about effort. I think we responded in the second half.”
Coming off consecutive home loss to Orlando, the Celtics fell behind by 30 points late in the second quarter before Tatum carried them back into it.
Indiana led 71-43 at the half, and the Celtics walked off the court to a spattering of boos echoing down from the fans at TD Garden.
“We just didn’t play with a great sense of urgency, didn’t play with awareness and didn’t play with a sense of details,” Boston interim coach Joe Mazzulla said.
76ERS 113, PISTONS 93: In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Philadelphia used a balanced scoring attack to extend its winning streak to six games with a win over Detroit.
Tobias Harris had 17 points, despite early foul trouble, and James Harden added 15 points and eight assists for the Sixers.
CAVALIERS 114, BUCKS 106: In Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and Cleveland finally put together a complete game against Milwaukee, withstanding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s season-high 45-point performance to beat the Bucks. Darius Garland added 23 points and Jarrett Allen had 19 for the Cavs.
BULLS 110, HAWKS 108: In Atlanta, Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback jumper as time expired and Chicago rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win its second straight game.
DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 28 points, Zach LaVine fadded with 22 points and Nikola Vucevic had 20. Trae Young scored 34 points for Atlanta.
NETS 143, WARRIORS 113: In New York, Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and Brooklyn routed Golden State.
The Warriors, who were without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, got a career-best 30 points from James Wiseman.
RAPTORS 113, KNICKS 106: In New York, Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points and Toronto snapped New York’s NBA-leading eight-game winning streak. Siakam added nine rebounds and seven assists in 41 minutes as Toronto snapped its six-game skid.