INDIANAPOLIS – Jrue Holiday scored a career-high 51 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points in a triple-double and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 149-136 on Wednesday night.
“Obviously, I’m happy about it,” Holiday said. “It took me 14 years to get 50 points. It came in a game that we needed to win, so I couldn’t be happier.”
Antetokounmpo added 17 rebounds and 12 assists to help the Bucks improve to 55-21. The two-time NBA MVP was an assist shy of a triple-double at halftime with 20 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He returned after sitting out Monday night in a victory at Detroit because of a sore knee.
“It’s hard to come up with the superlatives to describe them,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said of his top scorers. “They were phenomenal. Giannis set the tone with his aggressive attacking. Then Jrue for the whole game to have 51, that’s hard to do in an NBA game.”
The 6-foot-5 Holiday scored 30 points in the paint.
“I felt like Giannis,” Holiday said with a smile. “No dunks though.”
Brook Lopez added 21 points for the Bucks.
Rookie Bennedict Mathurin led Indiana – playing without its top three scorers – with 29 points. Aaron Nesmith had 22 and Jordan Nwora 18. Jalen Smith fouled out early in the fourth with 17. Rookie Andrew Nembhard had 15 points and 15 rebounds.
“It starts with Giannis, one of the best players in the world,” said Nwora, acquired from the Bucks on Feb. 9. “It’s always tough playing a guy like him who is so different. You have to really lock into him. Then other guys get going, Jrue comes in and gets 51. It’s tough to beat them on a night like that.”
76ERS 116, MAVERICKS 108: In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 25 points and nine rebounds, James Harden added 15 points and 12 assists and Philadelphia beat Dallas Mavericks.
Embiid flashed his MVP credentials when he powered the Sixers back in the fourth against Luka Doncic and the Mavs. Embiid hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 103 and followed with a 16-footer the next time down for what ended up the winning basket. Doncic had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Kyrie Irving scored 23 points for the Mavericks. Tyrese Maxey added 22 points to help the 76ers snap a three-game losing streak.
LAKERS 121, BULLS 110: In Chicago, LeBron James scored 25 points in his return to the starting lineup as Los Angeles beat Chicago.
James also had seven rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes in his second game back after missing a month because of a torn tendon in his right foot. The four-time MVP scored 19 in Sunday’s 118-108 loss to Chicago in just his second appearance as a reserve in his 20-year career. Lakers star Anthony Davis had 38 points and 10 rebounds. Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 12 rebounds for Chicago.