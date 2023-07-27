LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Chicago Bears and tight end Cole Kmet agreed Wednesday to a multi-year, $50 million contract extension, a reward for a homegrown player coming off his best season.
Kmet had 50 receptions for 544 yards and seven touchdowns last season after catching just two scoring passes through his first two years. He has 138 catches for 1,399 yards in his career.
“When you look back at kind of the stuff I was doing my rookie year, I look like an idiot out there at times, ya know?” Kmet said. “But it’s cool to see the progression and where things are going. I’ve seen the improvement every year and I’m looking to continue to take those steps this coming year and the years beyond.”
Kmet grew up about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field in Lake Barrington, Ill. He played three seasons at Notre Dame before the Bears drafted him in the second round in 2020 under former general manager Ryan Pace. Kmet is the first player to agree to a multi-year extension in current GM Ryan Poles’ 18 months on the job.
“You get homegrown players, it means you drafted the right guy, you developed the right guy,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “And he is the right guy. His experiences with the club and his experiences in football are really good, and you wanna keep him. You’d like to do that as much as you can.”
Jets sign Rodgers
to 2-year deal
Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut and signed a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the New York Jets.
The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York – and reiterating his stay with the Jets is likely to last beyond just this season.
Texans receiver Metchie back
Texans receiver John Metchie III returned to practice after missing his entire rookie season following a leukemia diagnosis.
Metchie was a full participant in the almost two-hour workout after being cleared to return a little more than a year after revealing he had acute promyelocytic leukemia.
Metchie didn’t speak to reporters, but was all smiles on the field as he ran through drills and caught passes from quarterback C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick in this year’s draft.
The Texans selected Metchie in the second round of last year’s draft after he had 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 for Alabama.