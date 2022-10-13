RALEIGH, N.C. – Martin Necas had a goal and two assists and Carolina Hurricanes took time to get in the groove before beating Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night.
Seth Jarvis, Brady Skjei and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won four consecutive opening games. The start of the season brought the usual energy.
“I couldn’t even nap today,” Necas said. “I was excited to get here.”
Patrick Laine had the Columbus goal, giving the Blue Jackets a brief second-period lead. He departed later in the period with an upper-body injury.
Frederik Andersen made 31 saves for the Hurricanes.
Columbus turned to Daniil Tarasov as the surprise opening-night starter because top netminder Elvis Merzilikins was ill. Tarasov, who appeared in his fifth NHL game, made 39 saves.
“We were fine through two (periods). We really were,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “Then they took over. We didn’t have a response.”
The Hurricanes would like to churn out another stellar opening stretch. They won their first nine games last season.
“The third period we started looking a little more like how we want to do it,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “The good news for me is we got the win, but we’ve got a ton to work on.”
The injury to Laine put a damper on the hype of a new season.
Larsen said navigating injuries is part of getting through a season.
“We’ll move forward and see where it goes,” he said.
BRUINS 5, CAPITALS 2: In Washington, David Pastrnak had a goal and three assists to help Boston beat Washington in each team’s season opener.
Pastrnak assisted on captain Patrice Bergeron’s goal on the power play with the initial shot that turned into a juicy rebound and set up Taylor Hall for his with a perfect pass into the middle of the ice. Boston went up 3-0 and allowed consecutive Washington goals before holding on to win. Darcy Kuemper allowed four goals his Capitals debut less than three months since backstopping the Colorado Avalanche to the Stanley Cup. Washington’s power play came up empty on four opportunities.
CANADIENS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3: In Montreal, Josh Anderson scored with 19 seconds left to give Montreal a victory over Toronto in the opener for both teams.
Cole Caufield scored twice and Sean Monahan had his first goal for the Canadiens after coming over in an offseason deal with Calgary. Jake Allen stopped a penalty shot and finished with 29 saves.
Alexander Kerfoot was given the penalty shot when Arber Xhekaj held the center on a breakaway. Under a rain of boos, Kerfoot skated down the ice only to be denied by Allen.
Micheal Bunting, Dennis Malgin and William Nylander scored for Toronto, and Toronto goalie Matt Murray made 19 saves.