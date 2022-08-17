The 19th Annual Brad Miller Gala, Auction & Golf Outing, hosted by the former NBA player to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, will be Aug. 27-29.
The Aug. 27 gala, at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum, will include live and silent auctions of over 400 items. There will also be fireworks in the Coliseum parking lot. Tickets are $75.
The Classic Gold Sponsorship Golf Outing will tee off at 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at Glendarin Hills Golf Club in Angola. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m. with a luncheon at noon. Tickets are $2,500 per team of four.
And Aug. 29, golf outings will tee off at 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Noble Hawk Golf Links in Kendallville. Tickets are $600 per team of four and $750 per team of four with a hole sponsorship.
Those interested in purchasing tickets should contact Krista Gallaway at 260-455-7701 or krista.gallaway@bbbsnei.org.
Auto racing
Blaney staying with Penske
Team Penske signed Ryan Blaney to a multiyear contract extension. Blaney has been part of the Penske organization since he was 19 and ran three races in 2012 in the Xfinity Series. He’s been part of the three-car Cup lineup at Penske since 2018,, and the team said his extension is a “long-term agreement” for him to remain in the No. 12 Ford.
Baseball
Girardi joins Cubs’ booth
Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as an game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Girardi will join Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies in the booth for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami.
Around MLB
Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout intends to return to the Los Angeles Angels’ lineup Friday in Detroit. Trout hasn’t played since July 12, missing the Angels’ past 30 games with an injury to his upper back and ribcage. ... The New York Yankees placed All-Star closer Clay Holmes on the injured list because of back soreness. ... Jon Daniels is out as president of baseball operations for the Texas Rangers after two World Series appearances during 17 years leading the club, likely finishing his tenure with a string of six consecutive losing seasons.
Basketball
PFW women’s slate released
The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team will open its conference season – its third in the Horizon League – with Dec. 2 and 4 home games against Detroit Mercy and Oakland. The Mastodons (9-21, 7-14) will play 20 Horizon League games, facing each team at home and on the road. That includes games at the Gates Center against IUPUI (24-7, 18-4) on Jan. 4 and Youngstown State (24-7, 18-4) on Feb. 2. The opening rounds of the Horizon League tournament will start on campuses with early round matchups set for Feb. 28 and March 2.
Tennis
Venus in Open
Venus Williams will be back in the U.S. Open this year after being given a wild card into what could be younger sister Serena’s final tournament. Venus Williams won back-to-back U.S. Opens in 2000 and 2001, and this year marks 25 years since she reached the 1997 final in Flushing Meadows as a 17-year-old.