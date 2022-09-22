Fort Wayne FC has extended the contract of coach Mike Avery through the 2023 season, the soccer team announced Wednesday.
“Mike has bought in on the vision of our football club since Day 1,” team owner DaMarcus Beasley said in a news release. “He is an exceptional coach, and I am thrilled to build on what we accomplished last season. His hard work and commitment to the game and our city is important as we move into 2023.”
Avery coached Fort Wayne FC to a 9-3-2 record, and third place in the United Soccer League’s Valley Division, and the team went 1-0-2 in friendlies this season.
In Fort Wayne FC’s inaugural season, Avery led it to a 1-8-5 record in 2021.
“We have made a lot of progress in a lot of areas over the past year – on the field and off – and the challenge to now take this club another few steps further is something I am very much looking forward to,” Avery said in a news release. “Fort Wayne FC is a special club filled with incredible people, and we are all already working very hard to bring the best supporters in the country an even better version in 2023.”
The 2023 season is expected to begin in May.
baseball
Royals can Moore
The Kansas City Royals fired executive Dayton Moore, ending the roller-coaster tenure of an influential general manager and president who took the club from perennial 100-game loser to two World Series and the 2015 championship.
basketball
Bulls’ Ball to have knee surgery
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is scheduled to have surgery on his left knee next week for the second time in less than a year and figures to miss the start of the season.
football
High school polls
Undefeated Norwell football moved up one spot to No. 5 in Class 3A in IFCA Week 6 poll. The Knights (5-0) remain No. 4 in the AP poll. In Class 6A, Carroll (5-0) remains seventh in the coaches poll and moved up two spots into a tie for fifth in the AP poll. Adams Central (5-0) remains the Class A No. 2 in both polls, and South Adams (4-1) moved up a spot to No. 5 in both. Snider (4-1) is the Class 5A No. 4 in both polls. Bishop Dwenger (3-2) fell three spots to No. 9 in the coaches poll, while North Side (3-2) moved up to No. 10 in the IFCA and up a spot to No. 9 in the AP. In Class 2A, Bishop Luers (2-3) fell two spots to No. 8 in the IFCA.
Around the NFL
Rams tight end and former Purdue standout Brycen Hopkins was suspended three games without pay for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. ... With star receiver Mike Evans losing the appeal of his one-game suspension, the Bucs signed Cole Beasley to the practice squad. ... Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden will sign a one-day contract with the Browns and retire as a member of the team that drafted him in the first round in 2007. ... The Patriots are trading tackle Justin Herron to the Raiders for draft picks. ... Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart was suspended one game after he took a swing at a Titans player and instead struck a Tennessee coach Monday night.
CORRECTION
Wrong days for Senior City
The tee times for the Senior City Championship on Page 3B Wednesday incorrectly stated the days the tournament will be held. It will be Sunday and Monday at Orchard Ridge Country Club. The Senior Golf Association of Fort Wayne will release new pairings later this week.