The Mad Anthonys Foundation introduced Savaná Griffing as its new executive director Wednesday. The charitable organization founded in 1957 and composed of business leaders and professionals from northeast Indiana is best known for its annual pro-am golf event and Red Coat Gala.
“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Savaná to the role of executive director,” Sherri Miller, Mad Anthonys board chair, said in a news release. “Her enthusiasm, experience and acute understanding of Mad Anthonys and its mission makes her the ideal person to help lead the organization through an important and exciting phase in the organization’s history.”
Griffing, who most recently was the director of operations for Fort Wayne’s Apex Golf Lab, replaces Kathy Eikenberry, who stepped down after years of service.
“I’m so excited to get to work and ensure this organization continues to make northeast Indiana a better place for many years to come,” Griffing said.
baseball
Ex-Phillies GM
Lee Thomas dies
Lee Thomas, an All-Star player who eventually became the architect of the 1993 NL champion Philadelphia Phillies, has died. He was 86. Thomas was Philadelphia’s general manger from 1988 to 1997, and he spent the early portion of his tenure acquiring players – including John Kruk, Curt Schilling and Len Dykstra – who helped lead the Phillies on their improbable run to the World Series. A former All-Star who played outfield and first base, Thomas hit 106 home runs in 1,027 games. In 1962, he was an American League All-Star, batting .290 with 26 home runs and 104 RBI. He played parts of eight seasons with the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.
LaRussa sidelined
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely because of an unspecified health issue. The 77-year-old missed Tuesday night’s game on the recommendation of his doctors. He is scheduled to undergo additional testing with his personal physicians.
colleges
NCAA sets
transfer times
The NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved the implementation of set time periods when athletes can enter the transfer portal and immediately be eligible to compete at their new schools, along with reforms to the enforcement process. The changes to transfer rules will go into effect immediately. Sport-specific windows will be set during an academic year when athletes would be required to enter their names in the transfer portal to be eligible immediately to compete the following school year. Athletes in winter sports would be required to provide written notification of transfer within 60 days following the NCAA championship selections in their sport. For spring sports, the transfer windows will be Dec. 1-15 plus a 45-day period beginning the day after championship selections are made. In fall sports, the first window will begin the day following championship selection and last 45 days. The second would be May 1-15.
hockey
US women extend
contract
Members of the United States women’s hockey team agreed to extend their existing contract for one month to focus on completing the world championship tournament in Denmark. Representatives for the players and USA Hockey confirmed the agreement just hours before their current contract was set to expire.