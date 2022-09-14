The Mad Ants acquired 6-foot-10, 231-pound Norvel Pelle from the Cleveland Charge on Wednesday, in exchange for Nate Hinton and a second-round pick in the 2023 G League Draft.
Pelle, 29, played three games last season with the Utah Jazz, averaging 2 points and 6.3 minutes per contest, and also was on the roster of the Boston Celtics. He’s played 40 NBA games, including time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks.
In 19 regular-season games with the Charge last season, he averaged 6.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. That came after nine games in the Showcase Cup, during which he averaged 8.9 points and 8.1 rebounds.
Hinton, 23, played two games with the Indiana Pacers last season. With the Mad Ants, he played in 33 games and averaged 18.1 points, 9 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.1 assists.
The Showcase Cup will begin for the Mad Ants on Nov. 5 at Memorial Coliseum against Grand Rapids.
baseball
Minor leaguers form union
More than 5,500 minor league baseball players formed a union, completing a lightning-fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier in an effort to boost annual salaries as low as $10,400. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association that a majority of the 5,567 players in the minor league bargaining unit had signed union authorization cards since the drive started Aug. 28. He did not provide a specific number.
basketball
National girls event at SportONE
An invitation-only girls basketball championship, The Ladies Ball, is coming to the SportONE/Parkview Fieldhouse for its Midwest Regional Championship. The event, produced in partnership with the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee, is Friday though Sunday and will qualify eight teams for the national championship in October in the New York City area. It is the nation’s largest girls basketball event for top teams from fourth to 11th grade, a news release from Visit Fort Wayne said, and Friday’s 7 p.m. opening ceremony will feature a presentation by Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer.
Mom ordered to
pay for punch
A California mother must pay more than $9,000 in restitution and apologize to a teenage basketball player she told her daughter to hit during a youth basketball game in 2021, a judge ruled. The woman’s daughter punched the opponent in the neck and she collapsed on the court, suffering a concussion.
football
Ball State to face Georgia next year
Ball State and Georgia have agreed to play a football game in Athens, Georgia, Sept. 9, 2023, at Sanford Stadium. Georgia was previously to play Oklahoma, which is set to join the SEC in the coming years.
Snyder probe continues
The NFL’s investigation into Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is still ongoing, and his status remains unchanged. League executive Jeff Miller said there’s no timeline for completion of Mary Jo White’s investigation, which includes new allegations stemming from a congressional committee probe into the team’s history of workplace misconduct. Former employees of Washington’s NFL team first complained in 2020 about rampant sexual harassment by team executives, and the NFL fined Snyder $10 million and he temporarily ceded day-to-day operations of the franchise to his wife, Tanya.