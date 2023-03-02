DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings signed center Dylan Larkin to an eight-year, $69.6 million contract, banking on their captain being a key player in the next phase of their rebuilding plan.
Larkin’s new contract will pay him an average of $8.7 million per year.
Larkin, a three-time NHL All-Star, leads the Red Wings with 22 goals and 57 points in 59 games this season. The 26-year-old has 169 goals and 415 points since making his NHL debut in Detroit during the 2015-16 season.
BASKETBALL
Ants add guard
The Mad Ants have signed guard Jared Wilson-Frame, who averaged 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds for the Iowa Wolves this season. He also played for the Delaware Blue Coats and Capital City Go-Go. He replaces Brandon Rachal, who was just added to the roster Tuesday.
3 Lancers land on
women’s teams
A trio of players from the Grace women’s basketball team received All-Crossroads League honors: Karlee Feldman was named Defensive Player of the Year and made the first team as well as the All-Defensive Team. Maddie Ryman also earned first-team recognition. Junior Kiersten Findley received a second team nod.
Tennessee men
lose floor leader
Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler will miss the rest of the season after he tore his left ACL in Tuesday night’s win over Arkansas.
GOLF
PGA mulls
schedule change
The PGA Tour is moving toward an elite schedule in 2024 with 16 designated events – half of them with no more than 80-man fields and no cuts – along with a chance for players on the outside to play their way in. Still to be finalized are which events get the $20 million prize funds and details for how players can earn a spot in the field.
High Schools
Carroll signings
Eleven Carroll seniors will sign with colleges next week. Tuesday: Andrew Sinish (Indiana Wesleyan, baseball); Michael Dierckman (Manchester, baseball); Will Worrel (St. Xavier, baseball); Jackson Brown (Cornerstone, baseball); Adam Carr (Indianapolis, diving); Lexi Jankowski (Findley, swimming); and Autumn Bruns (Rhodes College, swimming). Thursday: Chandler Jones (Saint Francis, track); Lia Armstrong (Lakeland University, soccer); Griffin Stromberg (IUPUC, baseball): and Kaden Swedzinski Saint Francis (football).
HOCKEY
NHL moves
The Kings acquired defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Blue Jackets for goaltender Jonathan Quick, a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick and a third-rounder in 2024. ... The Avalanche acquired center Lars Eller from the Capitals for a 2025 second-round pick. ... The Hurricanes traded for defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere from Arizona for a 2026 third-round pick.