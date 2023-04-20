Markus Burton, a 6-foot-1 guard from Penn, was named the IndyStar Indiana Mr. Basketball on Wednesday in online voting of media and boys’ varsity coaches conducted by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and All-Star game director Mike Broughton.
As the winner, Burton will wear the No. 1 jersey for the Indiana All-Stars in their annual series with Kentucky. Laila Hull of Zionsville previously was announced as Miss Basketball for 2023.
Xavier Booker of Cathedral was runner-up with 20 votes. Zane Doughty of Ben Davis and Joey Hart of Linton-Stockton each received six votes. Myles Colvin was fifth with five votes followed by Mason Jones of Valparaiso with three votes. In total, 16 players received at least one vote.
A Notre Dame recruit, Burton averaged a state-best 30.3 points as well as 5.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.6 steals while leading Penn to a 28-2 season. He converted 58.2% on field goals (348 of 598), including 42.5% on 3-point attempts (65 of 153) for the Kingsmen. He also sank 87.1% on free throws (148 of 170).
baseball
Another loss for TinCaps in Peoria
The TinCaps dropped their second straight to open their series against the Peoria Chiefs, falling 6-3 at Dozer Park in Peoria, Illinois, to drop to 3-8 on the season despite three hits from Jakob Marsee and a second home run in two nights from Nathan Martorella, a three-run shot which was his third long ball of the season. TinCaps shortstop Jackson Merrill, the Padres’ No. 1 prospect, who turned 20 on Wednesday, was lifted from the game in the fourth inning for undisclosed reasons.
basketball
Kings’ Brown named top coach
Sacramento’s Mike Brown is the unanimous winner of the NBA’s Coach of the Year award. It was an easy call after his first season in Sacramento saw the Kings make the playoffs for the first time since 2006. All 100 voters from a panel of reporters and broadcasters had Brown atop their ballot. He won the award for the second time, adding this trophy to the one he got after he led Cleveland to a 66-16 record in the 2008-09 season.
Angola, Wawasee hire new coaches
Dave Panning was approved as Angola’s new Angola girls basketball coach, and Wawasee announced the hiring of Lou Lefevre as the new boys coach for the Warriors. Panning, who previously served as the Hornets JV coach, takes over a varsity team that went 11-11 in 2022-23. Lefevre coached at North Harrison for the last four seasons, putting together a record of 64-26 with a sectional title. Before that, he coached at Providence and Tipton, as well as at schools in Georgia and Connecticut. He has a career record of 615-240, and has won six sectional championships and two regional titles in Indiana.
Football
Around the NFL
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati earlier this year. ... Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he briefly considered retirement after he was diagnosed with two concussions last season.